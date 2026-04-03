From Lampung to Wikimedia: How WikiJejama is Reclaiming Language, Culture, and Community Through Open Knowledge

Across Indonesia’s vast linguistic landscape, many regional languages and cultural expressions remain underrepresented in digital spaces. In Lampung—where language, oral traditions, and cultural practices are deeply intertwined—this gap is not just about missing content, but about whose knowledge gets to exist, evolve, and be recognized in the digital world.

WikiJejama emerged as a response to this challenge: a community-driven initiative led by Komunitas Wikimedia Bandar Lampung to document, digitize, and revitalize Lampung language and culture through Wikimedia platforms. Supported by the Wikimedia Foundation’s Rapid Fund, the project ran from October to December 2025, bringing together local communities across five cities—Bandar Lampung, Bandar Jaya, Pringsewu, Liwa, and Krui—in a collective effort grounded in the Lampung principle of jejama, meaning “working together.”

WikiJejama workshop in Bandar Lampung, held in collaboration with FKIP Universitas Lampung, bringing together students and educators to contribute to Wikimedia platforms.

Bridging language, culture, and technology

At its core, WikiJejama was designed not only as a training program, but as a cultural intervention. Participants were introduced to Wikimedia platforms such as Wiktionary, Wikimedia Commons, and Lingua Libre—while simultaneously engaging with their own linguistic knowledge, oral traditions, and cultural practices.

Through hands-on workshops, participants learned to document Lampung vocabulary, record pronunciation audio, and digitize cultural materials ranging from oral expressions to traditional performances. Importantly, the project worked across both major dialects—Lampung Api and Lampung Nyo—ensuring that linguistic diversity within the community was meaningfully represented.

Community-driven workshop in Bandar Jaya highlighting collaborative learning and local engagement.

What made WikiJejama particularly impactful was its integration of cultural elements into the learning process. In several locations, workshops were accompanied by traditional dance performances, storytelling sessions, and discussions with cultural practitioners. These moments transformed technical training into lived cultural experiences—making participation not only educational, but deeply personal.

Community voices at the center

Across five locations, WikiJejama engaged around 120 participants from diverse backgrounds, including students, educators, youth communities, cultural activists, and local organizations. Many brought with them knowledge that had never been formally documented—oral expressions, local vocabulary, and cultural narratives passed down through generations.

Participants in Pringsewu contributing Lampung vocabulary and exploring Wikimedia editing for the first time.

In Pringsewu, for example, participants demonstrated strong initiative despite the dominance of Indonesian and Javanese in daily communication. In Liwa and Krui, cultural performances and intergenerational exchanges created an emotional connection that strengthened participants’ sense of ownership over their contributions.

WikiJejama Liwa workshop in collaboration with local cultural and youth organizations.

These experiences revealed a powerful insight: when communities are given the tools and space to contribute on their own terms, they do not just participate—they lead, create, and redefine how their culture is represented.

From workshops to measurable impact

WikiJejama’s outcomes reflect both scale and substance. The project contributed to the creation and improvement of Lampung-related entries in Indonesian Wiktionary, the recording of pronunciation audio through Lingua Libre, and the production of a growing body of cultural documentation on Wikimedia Commons.

Beyond numbers, however, the project succeeded in building foundational capacity. Participants who initially had no experience with Wikimedia platforms were able to produce meaningful contributions within a short period of time—demonstrating the effectiveness of guided, community-based learning models.

Traditional dance performance at the opening of WikiJejama Krui, reflecting the integration of cultural heritage into Wikimedia activities.

Leadership rooted in collaboration

The project was coordinated by Deo Bernedy Putra (Xiangliangzai) as Project Manager and Ahmad Arrofian Taufiq Hilmi (BlueberryCheeseCream) as Project Assistant, working alongside a broader team of volunteers, local facilitators, and cultural contributors across Lampung.

Rather than positioning leadership as centralized authority, WikiJejama adopted a distributed and collaborative model—where local facilitators, partners, and participants played an active role in shaping the direction and outcomes of the project. This approach not only strengthened implementation, but also ensured that the project remained grounded in local realities.

Challenges, tensions, and learning

Like many community-based initiatives, WikiJejama also faced challenges. Technical limitations—such as device compatibility and recording conditions—affected the implementation of audio documentation. Meanwhile, the lack of standardized orthography in the Lampung language introduced complexity in transcription and lexicographic work.

These challenges, however, became important learning points. They highlighted the need for more adaptive training methods, stronger technical preparation, and deeper collaboration with linguistic and cultural institutions.

Looking ahead: sustaining momentum

As WikiJejama moves beyond its initial phase, its focus is shifting toward sustainability. This includes strengthening post-workshop mentorship, improving contributor retention, and developing more structured resources for language documentation and Wikimedia contribution.

More importantly, the project continues to explore how culturally grounded approaches can support not only content creation, but also long-term community empowerment within the Wikimedia movement.

Reclaiming knowledge, together

WikiJejama demonstrates that open knowledge is not only about access—but also about participation, representation, and agency. By centering community voices and cultural context, the project contributes to a more inclusive and equitable Wikimedia ecosystem.

In Lampung, this work is still ongoing. But one thing is already clear: when communities come together—jejama—they can transform not only how knowledge is documented, but also how it is valued, shared, and sustained for generations to come.

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