Gurene Wiki Community visits St John Bosco College of Education

The Gurene Wikimedia Community intensified its outreach efforts in the Upper East Region, marking another milestone in its mission to promote local language representation online.

Two community leads, Amoramah and Shitobu, visited St. John Bosco’s College of Education and Gbewaa College of Education to introduce students to Gurene Wikipedia.

The engagement forms part of a broader advocacy campaign aimed at increasing local participation in editing and contributing content in the Gurene language on Wikipedia.

By targeting Colleges of Education, the initiative strategically empowers future educators to become ambassadors of local knowledge creation and digital literacy.

The Gurene Wikimedia Community has, over the years, recorded notable milestones in advancing free knowledge in the Gurene language. From training new editors and organizing edit-a-thons to building partnerships with educational institutions, the community has steadily contributed to expanding the digital footprint of Gurene, ensuring that the language and its cultural narratives are preserved for future generations.

This latest outreach underscores the growing recognition that development is not only about infrastructure and governance but also about knowledge inclusion.

The community acknowledges the support of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, whose collaboration continues to strengthen local Wikimedia movements across the country and beyond.

As Ghana advances its development goals, initiatives like those led by the Gurene Wikimedia Community highlight the critical intersection between local governance, education, and digital participation, proving that sustainable development thrives when communities are empowered to tell their own stories.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation