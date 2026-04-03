Landmark Partnership for Digital Cultural Preservation: Yorùbá Wikipedia Fan Club Offa Visits Arolu College of Education, Ilemona

In a significant step toward strengthening indigenous knowledge systems in the digital age, the Executive Team of the Yorùbá Wikipedia Fan Club Offa paid a strategic visit to the management of Arolu College of Education, Ilemona, in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The visit marked a bold move toward institutional collaboration aimed at promoting Wikipedia awareness and advancing the domestication of Yorùbá knowledge for global visibility.

Bridging Academia and Open Knowledge

Our engagement focused on building a sustainable partnership framework between the college and the Wikimedia movement. The goal is simple but powerful: ensure that authentic Yorùbá language, history, and cultural heritage are properly documented and represented in the digital knowledge ecosystem.

We were warmly received by the college management, led by:

Mr. Owogbemile Henry – Deputy Provost of the college

Mr. Olabisi Gafar – Registrar of the college

Mrs. Ogundele – Head of Department, Yorùbá

Mr. J. F. Ogunleye – Senior Lecturer in Yorùbá, author of several Yorùbá books and stakeholder of Egbe Akomolede Yorùbá in Nigeria

Their openness to collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to academic excellence and cultural preservation.

Leadership That Inspires Collaboration

Group photography of Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa and Arolu College management

We also acknowledge the visionary leadership of the Founder, Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle, the Elemona of Ilemona and Aide-de-Camp to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His dedication to educational development continues to create enabling environments for partnerships that bridge tradition and technology.

Representing the Movement

Representing the Offa Wikipedia User Group were:

Prince Salako Lukman Olamilekan – Founder and President

Mr. Omokanye Yusuf Agbolahan

Mr. Samuel Keshinro

This visit reflects our commitment as a community-driven knowledge movement to take Wikipedia beyond screens and into classrooms

What Comes Next?

The emerging partnership framework is expected to include:

Structured Wikipedia training for students

Academic content development initiatives

Student-led editing campaigns

Digital documentation of Yorùbá cultural heritage

Institutional collaboration on research visibility

This is more than a visit — it is the foundation of a long-term knowledge alliance.

Why This Matters

Many African communities remain underrepresented or misrepresented online. By working directly with academic institutions, we are creating a model for sustainable content growth rooted in scholarship and local expertise

Preserving Yorùbá heritage in the digital era is not optional — it is urgent.

Call for Stakeholder Support

We invite educational institutions, traditional leaders, authors, policymakers, media organizations, and cultural stakeholders to partner with us.

Together, we can:

Strengthen indigenous knowledge systems

Combat misinformation

Increase African language visibility online

Empower students as digital knowledge contributors

The journey to preserve our identity is collective — and the time to act is now.

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