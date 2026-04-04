💜 Together, we’re writing women back into history

Women are still underrepresented on Wikipedia. That’s why, on March 8, 9, and 10, around International Women’s Day, volunteers gathered at 16 locations across Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia for writing sessions with one clear mission: to narrow that gender gap.

And with success 👇

✨ 194 participants

✨ 129 new Wikipedia pages

✨ 429 improved or expanded articles

For the third year in a row, these writing sessions brought together a remarkably diverse group of people. From experienced Wikipedians to participants who had just created their first account, they all contributed to making women visible who are too often missing from our shared knowledge.

Some wrote about women from their own family histories. Others delved into archives and heritage collections, bringing forgotten stories back to life.

This led to the creation of new pages on, among others, track cyclist Veronique De Roose and painter Catarina Ykens (I).

But it doesn’t stop there. Beguines, photographers, publishers, activists, and women from industry and the environmental movement were also added or further documented.

This edition was made possible thanks to a wonderful collaboration between Wikimedia Belgium, Faro, meemoo and Openbare Bibliotheek Brugge

🚀 Interested in helping to write the next edition?

Preparations for a new edition in 2027 will begin soon. We’ll be organizing an information session this fall for anyone interested.



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