Call for participation: WikiArabia 2026 is coming to Doha

The Arabic Wikimedia community is gearing up for its annual regional gathering—WikiArabia 2026, which will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 6 to 8, 2026, organised by Wikimedians of Kuwait User Group.

As one of the flagship events for the Wikimedia movement in the Arab world, WikiArabia brings together contributors, organizers, and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen collaborations, and shape the future of free knowledge in Arabic.

This year’s edition promises to be a dynamic and inclusive space for learning, sharing, and connecting across communities.

The call for contributions is now open, inviting Wikimedians to help shape WikiArabia 2026 around its theme: Arabic, Future, and Empowerment.

Proposals are welcome on improving Arabic content and language quality, exploring AI and technical innovation across Wikimedia projects, and strengthening communities through partnerships, GLAM work, and skills development.

Whether your focus is content, technology, or community building, this is your opportunity to share your experience and contribute to a stronger Arabic Wikimedia movement.

The call for program contributions is now open, inviting Wikimedians from across the region and beyond to help shape the conference.

WikiArabia 2026 will feature a diverse program including workshops, presentations, panel discussions, and collaborative sessions. Contributors are encouraged to submit proposals that reflect their experiences, projects, and ideas related to Wikimedia initiatives.

To ensure broad participation and inclusivity, WikiArabia 2026 offers a scholarship program to support selected participants in attending the conference.

The scholarship process is designed to make the event accessible to individuals who may not otherwise be able to participate. A significant number of attendees are expected to join through this program, including both experienced Wikimedians and new contributors.

Scholarships typically support key participation costs such as travel, accommodation, and conference attendance, helping reduce barriers and enabling diverse representation from across the region.

The call for scholarship applications is scheduled to open from March 15 to April 20, 2026, providing applicants with the opportunity to join this major regional event.

Join WikiArabia 2026

Whether you are an active contributor, a community organizer, or someone interested in the Wikimedia movement, WikiArabia 2026 offers multiple ways to get involved:

As preparations continue, WikiArabia 2026 stands as an open invitation to collaborate, learn, and contribute to the future of free knowledge in the Arabic-speaking world.

We look forward to seeing you in Doha!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation