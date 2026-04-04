From Lampung to the world: How a community-led initiative brought local knowledge into Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary

In early 2026, the global celebration of Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary found a meaningful expression in Lampung, Indonesia—through a community-driven initiative titled “Wikipedia 25: From Lampung to the World.” More than a commemorative event, this initiative became a space where local culture, academic collaboration, and open knowledge intersected in a tangible and impactful way.

Supported by the Wikipedia 25 Fund and led by the Komunitas Wikimedia Bandar Lampung, the program reflects the growing presence of local Wikimedia communities in Indonesia that are actively shaping how knowledge is created, shared, and represented. In a region where cultural richness is abundant yet underrepresented in digital spaces, the initiative positioned Lampung not merely as a participant, but as a contributor to the global knowledge ecosystem.

At the center of this initiative were Deo Bernedy Putra (User: Xiangliangzai), serving as Project Lead and Trainer, and Ahmad Arrofian Taufiq Hilmi (User: BlueberryCheeseCream) as Administrative and Communication Coordinator. Through their leadership and coordination, the program was not only executed effectively, but also grounded in a clear vision: to connect local knowledge with global platforms in a sustainable and inclusive way.

Opening with culture: when tradition becomes the first language of knowledge

The welcoming procession featuring pahar and sekapur sirih, symbolizing honor and respect in Lampung culture, performed as part of Tari Sembah Batin.

The event opened not with a speech, but with a gesture—one deeply rooted in Lampung’s cultural philosophy. Through the presentation of pahar and sekapur sirih, and the graceful movements of Tari Sembah Batin, the organizers welcomed participants in a way that reflects the values of nemui nyimah (hospitality) and nengah nyappur (social harmony).

Performance of Tari Sembah Batin by students of the Lampung Language Education Program, University of Lampung.

Performed by students from the Lampung Language Education Program (PBL), University of Lampung, the opening set a powerful tone: that knowledge is not only written and archived, but also lived, performed, and passed down through generations. In this context, Wikimedia becomes not just a platform—but a bridge.

Group photo after the opening ceremony, bringing together organizers, partners, performers, and community members.

From exhibition to participation: making knowledge visible

Performers posing with Kebung Cina, a traditional Lampung Saibatin artifact featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition space extended this narrative by transforming cultural artifacts into entry points for public engagement. Visitors were not only invited to observe, but to understand how local heritage can be documented, digitized, and shared globally.

Exhibition area featuring Lampung-language poetry and visual outputs from the WikiBusanding project.

Among the highlights was WikiBusanding, a community-driven initiative by the Komunitas Wikimedia Bandar Lampung that documents the diversity of Lampung traditional attire. Through structured documentation and open licensing, the project addresses a critical gap: the lack of accessible, high-quality visual representations of local culture in digital spaces.

Learning by doing: building the next generation of contributors

WikiLatih training session, introducing participants to Wikipedia editing and Wikimedia Commons contributions.

On the second day, the focus shifted from observing to contributing. Through the WikiLatih workshop, more than 30 participants engaged directly with Wikimedia platforms—learning how to write, reference, and upload content.

Participants and organizers of WikiLatih, led by Deo Bernedy Putra (Xiangliangzai) as the main trainer.

Led by Deo Bernedy Putra (Xiangliangzai), the session emphasized not only technical skills, but also critical awareness—how contributors can ensure that the knowledge they produce is reliable, verifiable, and representative. In doing so, participants were not merely trained as editors, but empowered as knowledge contributors.

Recognition and continuity: sustaining community momentum

Recognition session for participants, highlighting contributions and achievements during the program.

The final day focused on recognition and reflection. Participants who actively contributed were acknowledged—not merely as a ceremonial gesture, but as an investment in sustaining motivation and long-term engagement.

Final group photo of the organizing committee from the Komunitas Wikimedia Bandar Lampung.

Lessons learned and looking forward

One of the key lessons from this initiative is that cultural context matters. When Wikimedia activities are grounded in local values and traditions, participation becomes more meaningful and engagement more sustainable. The integration of cultural performance, academic collaboration, and digital training created a holistic experience that resonated strongly with participants.

Equally important is the role of local communities. The Komunitas Wikimedia Bandar Lampung demonstrated that community-driven leadership is essential—not only in organizing events, but in building trust, relevance, and continuity. This reflects a broader principle within the Wikimedia movement: that knowledge equity begins at the local level.

Looking ahead, this initiative opens pathways for deeper collaboration with educational institutions and cultural communities in Lampung. More importantly, it reinforces a simple but powerful idea: that when local voices are empowered, they do not remain local—they become part of the world’s shared knowledge.

As Wikipedia marks its 25th anniversary, “Wikipedia 25: From Lampung to the World” stands as a reminder that the future of free knowledge is not only built through technology, but through people—communities who document, preserve, and share their stories with the world.

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