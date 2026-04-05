EduWiki Hub Across Global Conversations: Advancing Open Education in March 2026

March 2026 saw the EduWiki Hub actively contributing to a range of global and regional conversations, engaging educators, librarians, and Wikimedia communities in exploring how open knowledge can transform teaching and learning. Across different platforms and audiences, these engagements created space to share experiences, build partnerships, and spotlight the role of Wikimedia in shaping more open, collaborative, and inclusive education systems.

The month began with participation in the AfLIA Open Education Week Virtual Summit on 4 March 2026, where the EduWiki Hub, represented by Bukola James and Barakat Adegboye, presented “Libraries as Gateways to Open Knowledge: Advancing Open Education in Africa through the EduWiki Hub.” The session explored how libraries can serve as entry points to open knowledge by connecting educators and learners with Wikimedia platforms. It highlighted community-centered knowledge production, digital skills development, and sustainable partnerships that support open education practices across Africa.

On 7 March 2026, Rita Maliqi represented the EduWiki Hub at the ESEAP Monthly Community Call, a space that brings together members of the Wikimedia ESEAP Hub and the wider movement to share updates and explore collaboration opportunities. During the call, the EduWiki Hub’s work was introduced, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as the mentorship program, knowledge showcases, workshops, the EduWiki newsletter, and the monthly Open Educational Resources documentation effort. Upcoming opportunities for engagement were also shared, while the session opened space for strengthening connections and exploring collaboration between regional and thematic hubs.

The Hub continued its engagement on 18 March 2026 at the Open Education Talks 2026, with Barakat and Bukola presenting “Empowering Open Education through Wikimedia: The EduWiki Hub Experience.” This session focused on how the Hub connects educators, institutions, and communities to open knowledge, offering practical examples of how Wikimedia can be integrated into teaching and learning. The hub also submitted a poster that is displayed on the event’s Digital Poster Wall throughout and following the event. We received recognition from the organizers following the presentation.

Later in the month, on 26 March 2026, the EduWiki Hub participated in the Northeast OER Summit 2026 with a session titled “Scaling Open Collaboration: How the EduWiki Hub Connects Local Education Initiatives to Global Open Knowledge.” The presentation highlighted how local education efforts can connect to global Wikimedia ecosystems, emphasizing collaboration, scalability, and shared learning across regions.

Across these engagements, the EduWiki Hub continued to highlight the value of Wikimedia as both a teaching tool and a platform for collaborative knowledge creation, while building partnerships and strengthening its presence within global open education spaces.

As the year unfolds, the EduWiki Hub will continue to show up in spaces where open knowledge and education intersect. Keep an eye out for upcoming engagements, including participation at the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum in Abidjan from 14 to 16 April 2026, as we continue to connect communities, share experiences, and expand the reach of Wikimedia in education.

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