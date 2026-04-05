EduWiki Knowledge Showcase: Sharing Practices and Experiences in Wikimedia Education

On 24 March 2026, the EduWiki Knowledge Showcase brought together educators, Wikimedians, and community members for a 90-minute session filled with shared experiences, insights, and creative reflections on Wikimedia in education. At the heart of the conversation was a simple but powerful idea: how educators, communities, and Wikimedia affiliates are using open knowledge to shape learning across diverse contexts.

The session was facilitated by the EduWiki Hub team, with moderation by Rita Maliqi and Barakat Adegboye. It brought together 74 participants from across the globe, including Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific (ESEAP), Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Northern and Western Europe (NWE), North America (NA),South Asia (SA), and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) regions, reflecting the growing global interest in Wikimedia in education. Live interpretation was available in Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, French, Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish, enabling broader participation across diverse linguistic communities. This multilingual support was made possible through collaboration with partners, including the ESEAP Hub, whose support was particularly instrumental in facilitating Bahasa Indonesian interpretation.

The showcase opened with a creative contribution by Belvin Tawuya from Wikimedia UK, who explored information literacy and its role in navigating today’s digital knowledge landscape. He also highlighted the role of Wikimedia UK in advancing a broader understanding of knowledge creation, working collaboratively with educators and policymakers. This was followed by a presentation from Anton Protsiuk, Programs Coordinator at Wikimedia Ukraine, who provided an overview of Wikimedia Ukraine’s education program. He shared insights into building a strong community of wiki educators, developing online courses for teachers, and designing sustainable models for integrating Wikipedia into formal education systems.

A second creative contribution by Oby Ezeilo, titled “The Day My Students Edited the Internet,” offered a reflective and personal perspective on introducing students to Wikipedia editing and the transformative impact of contributing to open knowledge in a secondary school setting.

The session continued with a presentation by Dr. Walaa Abdel Manaem from the Egypt Wikimedians User Group, who shared her extensive experience leading Wikipedia education programs across Egyptian universities. She highlighted the scale and impact of these initiatives, including thousands of new articles created, and emphasized the importance of empowering educators and students to actively participate in knowledge production.

An interactive question and answer session followed, allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers, exchange ideas, and reflect on how these approaches could be adapted within their own contexts. Participants raised questions around youth engagement and retention within the movement, with presenters sharing practical insights drawn from their experiences.

The session concluded with closing remarks and EduWiki Hub updates, reinforcing opportunities for community engagement and continued collaboration.

The EduWiki Knowledge Showcase continues to serve as a platform for sharing practices, amplifying community voices, and strengthening connections across the Wikimedia education ecosystem.

The recording and additional resources are available on the Meta page.

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