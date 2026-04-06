ASEAN Y-Impact Content Creators Engage with the Wikimedia Movement

ASEAN Y-Impact Post-Training Group Photo with Wikimedia Team in Jakarta CC-BY-SA 4.0

On February 13, Wikimedia Indonesia, supported by Jakarta-based staff from the Wikimedia Foundation, delivered an introductory session on Wikimedia projects followed by hands-on Wikipedia editing training for young content creators representing all 11 ASEAN member states. The session was part of the ASEAN Y-Impact program organized by the Canadian Mission to ASEAN in collaboration with the ASEAN Foundation.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Priorities

Wikimedia Indonesia’s involvement forms part of a broader and growing collaboration between the Wikimedia movement and Canada’s diplomatic presence in Indonesia, including the Canadian Embassy in Jakarta and the Canadian Mission to ASEAN. The partnership focuses on advancing shared priorities such as digital literacy, information integrity, youth empowerment, and responsible online participation across Southeast Asia.

As youth content creators increasingly shape conversations across the region, this collaboration reflects a shared understanding: strengthening digital ecosystems requires both institutional support and community-driven knowledge infrastructure.

Moving Beyond Skepticism

The ASEAN Y-Impact Creators program brings together emerging digital leaders committed to driving positive social change. During the session, participants explored how Wikipedia is collaboratively built, how neutrality and reliable sourcing safeguard credibility, and how transparent editing practices can counter vandalism.

The three Wikimedia Foundation staff members supporting the event reflected on how energizing it was to facilitate a session with a room full of Gen Z changemakers. Many participants initially approached Wikipedia with skepticism, questioning its credibility or reliability. Yet as they learned about the volunteer-driven editorial process, citation standards, and transparent revision history, several expressed that they were genuinely moved by the mission of free knowledge. Some shared their willingness to invest more time in reading critically, verifying information before sharing it, and even contributing edits themselves. The experience highlighted how cross-generational dialogue can build trust in open knowledge and inspire more responsible digital participation

This workshop has one of the most diverse participant profiles I have ever met, from all 11 ASEAN countries, or, I must say, SEAblings. I’m quite relieved that the younger generation in ASEAN is still using Wikipedia to search for general knowledge, even though they didn’t know whether it could be edited by everyone until this workshop. Although the workshops were held in English and Simple English Wikipedia, we encouraged participants to contribute in their native languages, as we believe knowledge should be accessible beyond language barriers. Dimas – Wikimedia Indonesia

A Replicable Model for Regional Engagement

This initiative illustrates how diplomatic institutions, regional foundations, and volunteer-led movements can collaborate to strengthen information ecosystems in meaningful ways. Rather than treating digital literacy as a one-off intervention, the engagement combined institutional convening power, regional youth networks, and community-driven knowledge practices

As collaboration between the Canadian Embassy in Jakarta, the Canadian Mission to ASEAN, and Wikimedia Indonesia continues to grow, this initiative offers a practical example of how diplomatic partnerships can support open knowledge ecosystems. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape across ASEAN, that combination of trust, transparency, and cross-sector collaboration may prove essential for the next generation of digital leaders.

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