Women in the spotlight: stories that are shaping Wikipedia  

To mark 8 March, International Women’s Day, we wish to recognise members of Wikimedia Spain who are helping to increase the visibility of women on Wikipedia by expanding content on their role in culture, science and history through projects linked to open knowledge.

Their work demonstrates that free knowledge is also a powerful tool for advancing gender equality and promoting diversity in information.

Mónica Fernández: raising the profile of Galician women

Mónica has been featured in the newspaper Faro de Vigo for her work writing articles in Galician and Spanish to raise the profile of historical and contemporary women. She is a member of Cuarto Propio on Wikipedia, a feminist group of editors working to reduce the gender gap in the online encyclopaedia.

Thanks to her efforts, over 300 biographies have been written and articles containing sexist bias have been revised, correcting the androcentric language that renders women’s achievements invisible. Furthermore, Cuarto Propio organises editing marathons and discussion groups, creating spaces for collective learning and collaboration for anyone interested in contributing from a gender perspective.

“I like to raise the profile of Galician women and women’s groups,” says Mónica, whose voluntary participation demonstrates how a passion for free knowledge can be combined with professional life and creativity.

Mentxu Ramilo: Wikipedia with female proper names

Mentxu has been featured in Naiz, which highlights her work with WikiEmakumeok, a project that creates and improves biographies of Basque women and women from around the world. Her recent work has resulted in articles on figures such as Luisa Roldán and María de Maeztu being featured on Wikipedia’s front page, thereby increasing their global visibility.

Furthermore, Mentxu combines her experience with training new editors, teaching them to edit with rigour and reliable references, and promoting projects such as the “Wikimedia & Entretejidas” workshop, which highlights migrant and refugee women as narrators of their own stories.

“Step by step, we have been narrowing the gender gap on Wikipedia,” explains Ramilo, demonstrating how collective effort translates into more women being represented and better documented in the encyclopaedia.

Modesto Escobar: Women Creators at the Prado

The Creadoras en el Prado project, led by Modesto Escobar and published by the Prado Museum, highlights women working in the arts and cultural fields. Using data mining tools and artificial intelligence, over 10,000 women have been identified in the Prado Museum’s collection and library, with each entry linked to Wikipedia and Wikidata.

The project, carried out in collaboration with the Sociological Analysis Group at the University of Salamanca, aims to increase the visibility of female authors and highlight their artistic and intellectual works, which have traditionally received less recognition.

The records provide detailed information on their lives, works and occupations, and facilitate the planning of edit-a-thons and the drafting of new articles, thereby increasing the presence of women in art and culture.

Celebrating their contribution to the Wikimedia movement

At Wikimedia Spain, we wish to recognise the dedication, creativity and hard work of these individuals, who demonstrate that free knowledge is also a tool for equality. Their contributions not only enrich Wikipedia and Wikidata, but also inspire new female editors and Wikimedians to join the mission of making all knowledge visible, free from gender bias and barriers.

On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate their stories, their articles, their projects and their tireless drive for a more inclusive, diverse and free Wikipedia for everyone.

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