Inside Wikimedia Ukraine’s education program

What if the key to scaling a Wikipedia education program isn’t doing more – but empowering others to do it? That’s the question we’ve been wrestling with at Wikimedia Ukraine for over a decade. And when we presented our Education Program at the March 2026 EduWiki Knowledge Showcase, it was a welcome opportunity to reflect on what we’ve built – and what we’ve learned along the way. In this article, we’ll present a summary of the presentation delivered at the Showcase.

This article was originally published in the Wikimedia Education newsletter.

A brief history

Wikimedia Ukraine’s Education Program is one of our oldest activities. The first occasional partnerships with universities date back to 2010–2011, and the program grew steadily through the 2010s alongside the organization itself. A turning point came in 2021–2023, when we added a staff member dedicating roughly half their time to the Education Program. That’s when things got significantly more professional and more ambitious.

Today, the program can point to some meaningful achievements: a community of over 100 wiki educators, an online course for teachers that has attracted more than 5,000 participants, an annual article contest on Wikipedia devoted to school curricula topics that generated around 2,000 articles since its creation, innovative formats such as wiki schools for high school students, and much more.

Wikimedia Ukraine’s first conference for educators in 2023 (photo: Vitalii Petrushko, public domain)



Our core thesis – invest in the community

One of our most important learnings has been that we shouldn’t just pursue educational partnerships directly – though we do that too. We see more long-term results from investing heavily in developing a community of wiki educators who have the expertise to run activities on their own, with our support.

This community-building work is the biggest part of what we do. It includes regular networking through a Telegram chat and monthly online events, one to two major conferences or workshops per year, ad-hoc support to educators (everything from providing souvenirs and diplomas to sharing expertise and advice), and developing resources such as a dedicated portal on Ukrainian Wikipedia, a WikiLearn course for beginners, a handbook, and a series of 25 brief video guides.

A course for teachers at scale

One of our flagship achievements has been developing a major Wikipedia course for teachers, funded by the Wikimedia Foundation and delivered in partnership with Prometheus, Ukraine’s leading MOOC platform. Partnering with Prometheus was key – the platform is already widely known and trusted among Ukrainian educators.

The first iteration in 2023 was a synchronous course: 300 educators enrolled, and 64 completed it. For the second iteration, we developed a lighter, asynchronous version, which saw a dramatic jump – over 5,000 people enrolled and more than 2,500 passed. We also offer a more advanced version of the course on occasion. Overall, the course’s goal is to give school teachers practical tools to use Wikipedia effectively in their classrooms.

Contests as entry points

Wikimedia Ukraine organizes many article contests and campaigns on Wikipedia, and these serve as natural entry points for educators to participate personally and engage their students. While all contests are open to educators, one is designed specifically for them: “Wikipedia for School,” devoted to school curricula topics and held annually since 2019.

Reflections and challenges

Our Education Program works in synergy with the broader “Increasing Participation” direction of Wikimedia Ukraine’s strategy, where we work to attract new contributors – including underrepresented groups such as women and people aged 55+ – and help upskill existing volunteers.

We should be honest about the challenges we face. Ukraine is at war, fighting back against Russian invasion, and educators are exhausted. They don’t always have the bandwidth for experimentation. AI is also posing serious competition for Wikipedia’s role in education.

That said, we strongly believe that the old motto “Wikipedia belongs in education” is as true as ever. We have a lot to offer educators, and we continue working to make the most of it.

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