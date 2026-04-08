NIH-Wikimedia Collaboration: A Landmark Moment in the History of Open Health Information

Wikipedia Academy Bethesda 2009

Image by Hannibal, Public Domain

In the evolving landscape of digital knowledge, few platforms have transformed public access to information as profoundly as Wikipedia. For millions of people worldwide, it has become the first stop for understanding science, medicine, and public health. More than a decade ago, an important experiment took place that quietly reshaped how scientific institutions viewed open knowledge.

How the Collaboration Began

The idea for collaboration emerged in October 2008 through conversations between the National Institutes of Health (NIH)‘s Office of Communications and Public Liaison and members of the Wikimedia community. At the time, Wikipedia had already become one of the most widely used knowledge resources on the internet. Yet its open editing model also raised important questions about accuracy – especially in areas such as health and medicine. NIH officials recognized that if scientists and health communicators could learn how Wikipedia works – its sourcing standards, neutrality guidelines, and collaborative editing culture – they could help strengthen the quality of health information available to the public.

The First Wikipedia Academy in the United States

A milestone moment came on July 16, 2009, when the NIH hosted a Wikipedia Academy at its campus in Bethesda, Maryland. The event marked two significant firsts: it was the first Wikipedia Academy held in the United States and the first direct collaboration between the Wikimedia Foundation and a U.S. federal agency.

Nearly one hundred (100) participants attended the event, including:

NIH scientists from multiple institutes and centers.

from multiple institutes and centers. Health educators and public affairs professionals.

and public affairs professionals. Technical writers and science communicators.

and science communicators. Wikimedia volunteers and experienced Wikipedia editors.

Workshops introduced participants to the practical skills needed to contribute responsibly, such as writing with a neutral point of view, citing reliable sources, and engaging constructively with other editors.

Expanding the Impact: 2015 and Beyond

Women in STEM edit-a-thon at Martin Luther King Memorial Library in Washington, DC, March 21, 2015

Photo by Econterms, CC BY-SA 4.0

By 2015, the relationship moved from introductory workshops to active content improvement. In March 2015, the NIH hosted a Wikipedia editing event where staff and Wikipedians collaborated on high-priority health topics. This event demonstrated a maturing shift toward hands-on contributions by subject-matter experts to ensure accuracy in specialized medical fields.

Modern Engagement: #CiteNLM

Screenshot from a presentation titled “Virtual Health Literacy Month”

Designed by Amanpreet “Aman” Kaur and presented by Jennifer Lege. Copyright Penn Libraries.

The legacy of this engagement continues through the Network of the National Library of Medicine (NNLM). The #CiteNLM Wikipedia Edit-a-thon is a biannual initiative that encourages health professionals and librarians to add high-quality citations from NIH and NLM resources to Wikipedia. The Spring 2024 session (April 24) specifically focused on “Social Determinants of Health,” ensuring public access to evidence-based research regarding the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, and work.

Developing Responsible Editing Practices

One of the most concrete outcomes of the initial collaboration was the development of a formal policy guiding NIH employees and contractors who wished to contribute to Wikipedia. Released in March 2010, the policy emphasized:

Transparency: Contributors were encouraged to edit in their individual capacity.

Contributors were encouraged to edit in their individual capacity. Ethical Participation: Staff were expected to respect Wikipedia’s community-driven governance structure.

Staff were expected to respect Wikipedia’s community-driven governance structure. Independence: NIH clarified it would not direct staff to edit specific topics; contributions remained voluntary and independent.

NIH clarified it would not direct staff to edit specific topics; contributions remained voluntary and independent. Communication: An official email contact (NIHWikipediaComments@mail.nih.gov) was established to support the initiative.

Understanding the Impact

As a biomedical research agency, the NIH does not track the evolution of Wikipedia articles or measure long-term outcomes. Nevertheless, the initiative highlighted an important principle: the strength of open knowledge systems lies in voluntary scientific exchange. Subject‑matter experts who participate do so under the same community policies that govern all editors. Their expertise enriches the platform, but no institution exercises editorial control over Wikipedia content.

A Broader Movement in Medical Knowledge

Since the 2009 NIH Academy, the medical knowledge ecosystem within Wikimedia has expanded significantly. WikiProject Medicine has developed into one of the most structured and quality‑focused communities on Wikipedia, emphasizing rigorous sourcing and accessible health communication. Figures such as James Heilman have helped advocate for strong medical referencing standards and closer engagement between health professionals and the Wikipedia community.

Legacy of the Collaboration

Although the NIH–Wikimedia collaboration did not evolve into a long‑term institutional program, it remains a landmark moment. It demonstrated that scientists and public institutions could meaningfully engage with Wikipedia while respecting its community‑driven governance model. Today, as millions of people continue to rely on Wikipedia to understand medical topics, the spirit of that early collaboration remains relevant. The initiative helped open a pathway for researchers and volunteers to work together toward a shared goal: ensuring that reliable health information is accessible to everyone.

Author’s Note: This article is based on insights from a 2014 interview with Dr. Marin P. Allen, Deputy Associate Director for Communications and Public Liaison and Director of Public Information at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The author documented this collaboration as part of a broader research interest in early institutional partnerships with the Wikimedia movement. The author is also associated with the medical Wikimedia community through WikiProject Medicine / Wiki Project Med Foundation and holds a Gold Medal from IGNOU in the Diploma in HIV & Family Education (2011).

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