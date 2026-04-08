Wiki for Minorities Launches First “Minority in Africa Campaign” April 2026

In April 2026, Wiki for Minorities officially launched its inaugural Minority in Africa Campaign under the theme “Let’s Tell Our Own Stories.” This landmark initiative marks a significant step toward amplifying the voices, histories, and knowledge systems of minority communities across the African continent. The campaign is going to be implemented across five countries: Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso. It brings together a diverse network of organizers, contributors, and advocates committed to addressing the knowledge gap surrounding minority groups on Wikimedia platforms. The virtual kickoff event was successfully coordinated by User: Fulani215 and hosted byUser: Igallards7 from the Chilean Wikimedia community and also the founder of Wiki for Minorities. The session served as a foundational gathering, providing a platform for organizers to present their visions, align on shared goals, and establish strategies for impactful community engagement.

Strengthening Community for Minority Representation

At the heart of Wiki for Minorities lies a clear and compelling vision: to foster inclusive knowledge ecosystems by improving the representation of minority groups across Africa. The initiative is dedicated to ensuring that underrepresented communities gain equitable access to information, while also contributing their own narratives to the global knowledge pool, through prioritizing inclusivity and collaboration, the campaign aims to build sustainable communities of editors, researchers, and storytellers who are passionate about documenting minority experiences and perspectives.

Onboarding and Capacity Building

To translate this vision into action, organizers participated in comprehensive onboarding and capacity-building sessions. These hands-on trainings equipped participants with the technical skills, strategic planning tools, and community engagement techniques necessary to successfully implement the campaign within their respective countries. The virtual sessions covered key areas such as content creation, project management, outreach strategies, and effective use of Wikimedia platforms. This approach ensures that each country team is well-prepared to drive impactful contributions and sustain long-term engagement.

Stay Connected

To learn more about the activities and impact of Wiki for Minorities, you can follow the initiative through its social media channels, explore updates on its Meta page, or connect directly with the coordinator via their talk page. Wiki for Minorities on Meta-Wiki

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