Mentorship, QR Profiles & Density Maps: What’s New in CapX

The CapX development team is continually listening to the Wikimedia community to make the tool more useful. We gather feedback through workshops, the Advisory Committee, CapX’s reporting tool, our Telegram group, and informal conversations.

It’s been a while since we highlighted new features and improvements in CapX, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been working on them. If you’re a frequent user, you may already be familiar with some updates, but this post organizes them in one place. Here, we’re especially sharing the three most recent changes from the past few days, along with illustrative images.

We would also like to highlight that CapX is now officially partnered with five Wikimedia Hubs: Content Partnerships Hub, EduWiki Hub, ESEAP Hub, Volunteer Supporters Network (VSN Hub), and Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub. Through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding, the Hubs and Capacity Exchange (CapX) have agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration aimed at strengthening volunteer management capacities across the movement.

Access capx.toolforge.org and explore what’s new: CapX might just become your favorite platform!

CapX QR Codes: Connect at Wiki Events

The CapX tool has just launched a new feature to make exchanging user profiles at Wiki events easier. No more relying on proprietary platforms to connect: let’s use this tool made by and for the Wikimedia Movement.

Every CapX user profile now includes a built-in QR code generator. You can generate it instantly or save it as an image on your device to share with others at events. By scanning it, people can quickly access your profile and save it to connect later. This functionality has also been added directly to the user profile as a small flag icon.

Isn’t that exciting? Check out how it appears on your own profile (1) and on another user’s profile (2) in the images below. The best way to experience it, though, is to access your user profile and start using it!

Screenshots of CapX user pages showing the QR Code feature on one’s own profile (1) and on another user’s profile (2). Created by the author on April 2, 2026

Easily Join Wiki Mentorship Programs

The CapX platform now includes a tool to organize and manage registration for mentorship programs.

The pilot project is being run in collaboration with four partners who have agreed to integrate their upcoming mentorship programs into the CapX tool:

The feature is designed to help organizers collect data in a space created by and for the Wikimedia Movement, while also extending reach beyond their own networks. This feature allows users to register as either a mentee or a mentor, as shown below.

Screenshots of the CapX Mentorship feature, highlighting the first open program by Wikimedia Brazil. Created by the author on April 7, 2026.

For users, the tool makes it easy to discover mentorship programs and participate even if they are not previously connected to those groups. Also, to register, participants only need to answer the program-specific questions, because all other information is pulled from their CapX profiles, facilitating the process. These program-specific data are stored encrypted into the database and are accessible only to each program organizer, ensuring the security and privacy that are central to the CapX project.

The goal is that soon any initiative interested in integrating its registration system with CapX will be able to do so easily. The team has already developed a form-building system similar to those used on common proprietary platforms, making the process intuitive and accessible. After completing this pilot cycle, the team will use the feedback in a short development phase before opening the tool to all interested parties.

It is woth noting that the use of the Mentorship feature is tied to partners’ schedules. At the end of April 2026, Wikimedia Brazil will launch a campaign inviting users to register for its program, which is the first to be officially open on CapX. You can already navigate it and sign up as a mentor or a mentee.

Stay tuned for future announcements with updates on when each registration opens.

Wikimedians through the globe: an interactive map

The CapX Data Analytics page has received two new additions.

The first is a highlight on the logged homepage featuring updated data about the platform’s network, designed to spark users’ curiosity and encourage them to click the button below, which leads to the data analysis page.

Screenshot of CapX home page showing the data highlights. Created by the author on April 2, 2026

The feature page displays an interactive map, colored according to the density of the data being shown. It’s worth noting that the map was incorporated from an updated SVG version on Wikimedia Commons, which tries to maintain the territorial proportions of the countries depicted, according to the community’s decision. Additionally, the option to flip the map orientation – placing north or south at the top – reflects discussions on decoloniality and is inspired by Joaquín Torres García’s 1943 artwork América Invertida.

The data is organized by territory, each represented with a different color, and can be viewed in detail by clicking on any area of the region of interest. In the first tab, the information boxes display the region’s name, the number of countries it includes, the number of Wikimedians who have reported being part of it, the five most spoken languages (along with the number of speakers for each), and the five most common capacities among these users, categorized as Known, Available, and Wanted.

It is also possible to explore specific data in the other two tabs: Languages and Capacities. These tabs allow you to view the density of Wikimedians for a particular language or capacity. In the Languages tab, you can see the number of languages reported as spoken in a specific region or the number of speakers of a particular language. In the Capacities tab, you can explore data related to a specific skill or the most common skills in a given region.

The images below show navigation through the interactive map, but the best way to understand its full potential is to explore the feature yourself.

Screenshots made by the author demonstrating navigation of the map feature in April 2, 2026. Available at: https://capx.toolforge.org/data_analytics_dashboard

It’s important to note that the data reflects CapX’s database. For the map to accurately represent Wikimedians in each territory, everyone needs to help promote the tool and encourage their communities to complete their profiles. With this data, the map becomes a powerful resource for strategic planning and community analysis of capacity-building initiatives.

Minor but Mighty Updates

We implemented several code updates to improve the application, along with reviews and fixes for minor bugs, as well as enhancements to the platform’s accessibility and usability. Here are some visible updates:

Organizations can now add their names in multiple languages, which will be displayed to users based on their language settings;

We added a filter to the messaging feature to show whether a user has an email or an active profile;

Users can now set the language in their minibio, making it easier for others to use machine translation to understand text written in any language, not just English;

It is now possible to add capacities to profiles and Explore feed filters by typing the capacity names, making selection faster and more dynamic;

One can also add the skills while navigating the Capacity Directory;

It is also possible to filter people in the Explore feed by Known capacities, as well as finding users by typing letters of their usernames (only profile with listed capacities will appear).

These are just a few of the updates and improvements made to the platform. We invite everyone to visit their profiles and explore the tool to see everything that’s new and exciting. And, of course, keep your profiles update to have the best experience on the platform.

More info about CapX

All CapX’s activities are documented on our Meta Page – https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Capacity_Exchange/Activities.

We have a a Newsletter channel on our Meta page, through which we share important news https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Capacity_Exchange/Newsletter. We hold some Community Call to communicate important updates: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Event:Capacity_Exchange_community_calls. We also have a a telegram group for direct conversation about the tool https://t.me/CapacityExchange.

If you want to talk about anything about the tool, the team, or the project, you can reach us out at capx@wmnobrasil.org.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation