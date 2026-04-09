Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration by WikiClub Tech NMAMIT

Organized by : WikiClub Tech NMAMIT, supported by WikiClub Tech India

Date : 31 January 2026

Time : 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Venue : CSL-10 , NMAMIT

Celebrating 25 Years of Wikipedia

Wikipedia’s 25th B Day Celebration by WikiClub Tech NMAMIT

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wikipedia, which was on January 15, WikiClub Tech NMAMIT organized an interactive event on January 31. The event was designed to introduce students to the Wikimedia movement and encourage participation in free and open knowledge initiatives. It focused on helping beginners understand how Wikipedia works, why it remains relevant, and how even small contributions can have a meaningful impact.

A total of 56 participants registered for the event, and 41 attended. While attendance was slightly lower than registrations, the smaller group allowed for more interaction and hands-on learning, which improved engagement throughout the sessions.

Core members celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th birthday at NMAMIT.

Introduction to the Wikimedia Movement

The event began with a short icebreaker session to create a relaxed environment and encourage participation. This was followed by an introductory talk by Shyama Sundara Shastry K R, who explained the vision of the Wikimedia movement, the role of volunteers, and the importance of Wikipedia as a freely accessible, community-driven knowledge platform.

Wikipedia Editing Session and Wiki Speed Edit

One of the central segments of the event was a Wikipedia editing session conducted by Vishwas Sharma. The session explained how Wikipedia operates as a source-based encyclopedia maintained by volunteers and addressed a common question among students—why Wikipedia continues to be relevant in the age of generative AI.

Participants were introduced to beginner-friendly editing practices, including the importance of neutrality, clarity, and avoiding unsupported information. A live demonstration showed how to identify safe edits and contribute responsibly. Participants then took part in a Wiki Speed Edit activity, applying these principles in a guided and time-bound exercise.

Wikispeed-edit session by Vishwas Sharma

Why I Wiki – A Personal Perspective

An interactive session “Why I Wiki” was delivered by our envoy Nihar Chakravarti, highlighting the personal, professional, and social value of contributing to open knowledge and being part of a global volunteer community.

Women in Tech Session

Shreya G Amin and Deekshitha led a discussion on representation gaps in technology and online knowledge platforms, emphasizing the importance of inclusive participation in Wikipedia and the broader technology ecosystem.

Games and Interactive Activities

To reinforce learning and maintain engagement, the latter part of the event included interactive activities such as a Wiki Race (treasure hunt) and a Wikipedia knowledge quiz. These activities encouraged teamwork and helped participants recall concepts introduced earlier in an engaging way.

Participants engaged in interactive activities during the event.

Celebration and Closing

The event concluded with a birthday celebration marking Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, including cake cutting, acknowledgments, and a group photograph. The closing moments reflected the collaborative and community-driven spirit that defines the Wikimedia movement.

Cake during Wikipedia’s 25th birthday celebration at NMAMIT.

Lessons Learned

One key observation from organizing Wikipedia’s 25th B Day was that many students are interested in contributing to Wikipedia but assume editing is difficult or risky. Demonstrating simple, safe edits in a guided environment significantly reduced this hesitation.

Another lesson was that interactive formats such as demonstrations, discussions and games were more effective than lecture-style sessions in maintaining attention and participation.

Conclusion

Events like Wikipedia’s 25 B Day help strengthen local contributor communities and introduce newcomers to the Wikimedia movement. As Wikipedia continues to grow, encouraging beginners to start with small edits and gradually build confidence remains one of the most effective ways to expand participation in free knowledge.



#wikiclubtech #roadtowiki #Wikipedia25 #Wikimedia #FreeKnowledge

Wiki core people enjoying!!

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