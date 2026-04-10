The Gballi Browser: Designing for the Dagbanli Alphabet

A Gballi panel crafted from dried elephant grass, traditionally used in Dagbaŋ architecture.

The Dagbanli alphabet has 35 letters. Digraphs like ‘gb’ and ‘ŋm’ are single letters, but standard software doesn’t know that. So we built one that does: the Gballi browser.

Introduction

In Dagbanli, the word gballi /gbal:i/ describes something familiar to anyone who has spent time in the hinterlands of Northern Ghana. A gballi is a roofing material or a fence, woven tightly from dry elephant grass or guinea corn stalks. It may be used to encircle a compound, a barn on a farm, or even a private washroom. It is a simple but essential structure. It does not dominate the landscape, but it defines it. It creates a boundary that says: what is inside here belongs together, and it is protected.

Just as a gballi encloses a physical space and gathers everything within it into a single, protected area, our Gballi Browser is designed to enclose the entire Dagbanli language. Every word, every letter, every digraph is gathered inside this digital fence. When you open the browser, you are standing inside that enclosure, surrounded by the full richness of the Dagbanli language.

In our previous post, we explored how we built the audio pipeline to bring pronunciation to life. Now we turn to the visual side of discovery: the Gballi Browser itself.

The letters of the alphabet are not just scattered arbitrarily like stones in a field. In a gballi, each stalk is woven together with the next to create a coherent whole. In our browser, each letter button, Gb, Kp, Ŋm, Ɛ, Ɔ, is a stalk in that fence. They are placed in their proper order, the order that Dagbanli speakers recognize, not the order that Unicode imposes. The fence is built according to Dagbanli rules.

For generations, the gballi has been a symbol of home, of belonging, of things gathered and kept safe. For us, it is also a symbol of what a digital dictionary can be: not just a tool, but a place. A place where the Dagbanli language is contained, protected, and celebrated. A place where every word has its proper spot in the fence.

Welcome inside the Gballi Browser: https://dagbanli.info/?action=browse

Screenshot of the Gballi browser with the full alphabet grid, showing all 36 letter buttons including digraphs.

1. The Dagbanli Alphabet

Dagbanli uses 35 graphemes in its writing system. A grapheme is the smallest unit of writing that represents a meaningful sound distinction in a language. This term is more precise than “characters,” which can refer to any symbol in modern digital text, including punctuation or Unicode code points. The 35 Dagbanli graphemes are grouped into 7 vowels (a, e, ɛ, i, o, ɔ, u), 21 single‑letter consonants, 6 digraph consonants (Ch, Gb, Kp, Ny, Ŋm, Sh), and a glottal stop symbol (‘).

Here is the complete alphabet in its correct order with examples:

# Letter Example word 1 A akarima 2 B baamaaya 3 Ch chakpandi 4 D daafumaata 5 E * eka 6 Ɛ * ɛmbasi 7 F fibigi 8 G gambee 9 Gb gbungbuŋ 10 Ɣ ^ ba’lɔɣu 11 H haŋko 12 I * iimaani 13 J jahinjesabinli 14 K kahili 15 Kp kpaakpaanyom 16 L laali 17 M makaawe 18 N naalɔŋ 19 Ny nyaandolitaba 20 Ŋ ŋiliginli 21 Ŋm ŋmanchee 22 O ooho 23 Ɔ * ɔfisa 24 P paɣafaa 25 R * rɔkɛti 26 S saabunleeŋa 27 Sh shinshenyee 28 T takparikpaɣsi 29 U ^ guliŋguɣu 30 V vibi 31 W wuruŋpiŋ 32 Y yaandi 33 Z zaadali 34 Ʒ ʒiɛgbaŋ 35 ʼ ^ zab’piɛla

* Dagbanli has no native sound or word that starts with this letter. Any word that begins with it is borrowed.

^ This grapheme cannot begin a word.

2. The Browser UI

When you open the Gballi browser, you see the full alphabet grid. Each letter is a clickable button. The digraphs are right there alongside the single characters: Gb next to G, Kp next to K, Ŋm next to Ŋ. The fence is whole.

Tapping a letter takes you inside that section of the enclosure. You see all the words that begin with that letter, displayed in a responsive 3‑column grid. Next to each letter in the alphabet grid, we show the count of words it contains. For example, “B > 1031 words”. This gives you a sense of which parts of the fence are most densely packed.

Each word in the listing shows its lemma (the headword) and an abbreviated part of speech (e.g., “n.” for noun, “v.” for verb). This helps you quickly identify whether the word you are looking for is the one you want. Tapping any word opens its full detail card, with Senses, Forms, audio, and images.

The layout is designed to work on any device. On a phone, the three columns adjust to two or one as needed. On a tablet or desktop, you get the full three‑column view, letting you scan many words at once.

Screenshot of the Gballi browser after selecting “B”, showing the 3‑column word listing with “1031 words” count.

The experience is meant to feel like walking through a village of gbala. Each letter is its own compound, and inside each compound, the words are gathered like family members. You move from one compound to another, exploring the language at your own pace.

3. Filters That Understand the Data

The Gballi browser is not just a static index. It is a discovery tool, and its power comes from filters that let you ask specific questions about the words inside the fence.

All of these filters are possible because of the rich data we harvest from Wikidata and the pre‑computed indexes we build during the sync process.

Filter What It Does Why It Matters Part of Speech Shows only nouns, verbs, adjectives, etc. Helps you focus on specific word classes Has Forms Shows words that have grammatical variants Useful for studying morphology Has Wikidata Form Pronunciation Audio Shows forms with pronunciation audio (P443) Lets you find words you can hear spoken Has Sense Image Shows words with at least one image (P18) on a Sense Helps you discover words with visual context from the Wikidata Lexeme Has Wikidata Usage Examples Shows words with usage example sentences (P5831) Lets you see how words are used in context Has Mozilla Usage Example Audio Shows words matched to Mozilla Common Voice sentences Lets you hear how native speakers use the word in everyday speech Visual Context Shows words matched to the University of Ghana Human-Computer Interaction dataset Lets you hear how a native speaker would describe an image containing the word

The filters combine with letter selection. You can, for example:

Select the letter Kp, then filter for Nouns that have pronunciation audio. This gives you a list of all noun entries beginning with Kp that you can listen to.

Select the letter Gb, then filter for Verbs that have Sense images. This shows you all verbs starting with Gb that include an image in the word’s Sense.

These combinations turn the Gballi browser into a powerful research tool. A linguist could use it to study the phonological patterns of words with audio. A learner could use it to find visually illustrated words for vocabulary building. A native speaker could use it to explore the full depth of their language.

Powerful filters for exploring Dagbanli Lexemes starting with kp, including options for morphology, pronunciation audio, images, usage examples, and visual‑contexts.

Because the entire dataset is stored locally in IndexedDB, these filters work instantly, even when you are offline. The fence holds everything, and you can open whatever gate you choose.

4. How It Works: A Quick Technical Glance

The foundation of the Gballi browser is the custom alphabet order we defined for Dagbanli. As we explained in the previous post, we created a constant array that lists Dagbanli’s letters in their correct sequence. This array is the blueprint for our fence.

The Letter Detection Algorithm

When a user types a word, or when we need to know which letter group it belongs to, we cannot simply take the first character. We must look ahead to see if the word begins with a digraph.

The algorithm is straightforward: for each possible digraph in the alphabet (ordered from longest to shortest), we check if the word starts with it. If a match is found, that is the first letter. If not, we fall back to the single character.

javascript // Simplified version of the detection logic function getFirstLetter(word) { // Check digraphs first (longest match) if (word.startsWith('ŋm')) return 'ŊM'; if (word.startsWith('gb')) return 'GB'; if (word.startsWith('kp')) return 'KP'; if (word.startsWith('ny')) return 'NY'; if (word.startsWith('ch')) return 'CH'; if (word.startsWith('sh')) return 'SH'; // Then check single characters const firstChar = word.charAt(0).toUpperCase(); if (DAGBANLI_ALPHABET.includes(firstChar)) { return firstChar; } // Fallback for punctuation or unexpected characters return null; }

This is why:

“ gballi ” –> first letter is “ Gb “, not “ G “

” –> first letter is “ “, not “ “ “ ŋmani ” –> first letter is “ Ŋm “, not “ Ŋ “

” –> first letter is “ “, not “ “ “ kpɛŋ ” –> first letter is “ Kp “, not “ K “

The algorithm is simple but essential. Without it, words would scatter across the wrong letter groups, and the gballi would have holes where words leak through. With it, every word finds its proper place inside the fence.

Sorting Words Inside the Fence

Once we know the first letter, we need to sort all words within a letter group. The sorting function uses the same alphabet array as a custom comparator, guaranteeing that words appear in the order Dagbanli speakers expect.

javascript function sortByDagbanliAlphabet(words) { return words.sort((a, b) => { const letterA = getFirstLetter(a.lemma); const letterB = getFirstLetter(b.lemma); const indexA = DAGBANLI_ALPHABET.indexOf(letterA); const indexB = DAGBANLI_ALPHABET.indexOf(letterB); if (indexA !== indexB) { return indexA - indexB; } // If same first letter, sort normally return a.lemma.localeCompare(b.lemma); }); }

Lazy Loading and File Structure

The Gballi browser is built as a lazy‑loaded component within our React application. It only loads when the user navigates to the browse page, keeping the initial bundle size small.

The core logic lives in a few key files, all open source and available in our repository:

src/lib/constants.ts — Defines the alphabet array and related constants.

— Defines the alphabet array and related constants. src/lib/gballi.ts — Contains utility functions for letter detection, sorting, and grouping.

— Contains utility functions for letter detection, sorting, and grouping. src/pages/Browse.tsx –The main browse page component.

–The main browse page component. src/components/GballiGrid.tsx — Renders the alphabet grid.

— Renders the alphabet grid. src/components/WordList.tsx — Renders the word listing with filtering.

This ensures that the gballi stands strong, with every stalk in its proper place.

Conclusion

The Gballi browser is named after something deeply familiar to every Dagbanli speaker: the woven fence that defines a home, that gathers a family, that protects what is inside. In the same way, our digital gballi gathers the entire Dagbanli language into a single, coherent space.

It treats digraphs as first‑class letters because they are. It sorts words according to Dagbanli rules, not Unicode’s. It gives users the power to filter and explore, to find exactly the words they need, whether they are online or offline.

This is more than an alphabet browser. It is a declaration that the Dagbanli writing system deserves to be represented on its own terms. It is a fence built by Dagbanli hands, for Dagbanli speakers.

In the next post, we will explore how we connected Mozilla Common Voice audio to bring usage example sentences to life, adding yet another layer to the richness inside the gballi.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation