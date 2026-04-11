Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Trains Community Volunteers on Wikimedia Commons

On 6th April 2026, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group (DWUG) successfully organized a hands-on training session on Wikimedia Commons at the user group office in Tamale. The training brought together community volunteers with the aim of equipping them with essential skills to contribute effectively to Wikimedia platforms, particularly Wikimedia Commons.

The program commenced with an opening prayer led by a volunteer, followed by a brief introduction of participants and facilitators. In his opening remarks, Musah Fuseini welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of contributing local content to global knowledge platforms, especially through images and multimedia.

A comprehensive session on Wikimedia Commons was delivered by Alhaj Darajaati, who introduced participants to the platform, its purpose, and its role in supporting Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. He highlighted the importance of uploading freely licensed media that reflects local culture, history, and everyday life.

This was followed by a practical demonstration by Achiri Bitamsili on how to upload images to Wikimedia Commons. Participants were guided step-by-step through the upload process, including selecting appropriate files, adding accurate descriptions, categorizing content, and applying correct licenses.

Another session, facilitated by Alhaji Darajat, focused on how to upload videos to Wikimedia Commons. Participants learned the technical requirements and best practices for contributing video content.

A key highlight of the training was the hands-on session, where volunteers actively practiced what they had learned. During this session, facilitators moved around to assist participants individually. Many volunteers were supported in creating their Wikipedia usernames, ensuring they could fully participate in Wikimedia projects. Participants also successfully uploaded their first images to Wikimedia Commons under guidance.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment where participants asked questions and received clarifications on various aspects of Wikimedia Commons and contributions. Closing remarks were delivered by team members, who encouraged participants to continue contributing beyond the training.

Overall, the training was impactful, as it not only introduced new volunteers to Wikimedia Commons but also empowered them with practical skills to begin contributing immediately. The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group remains committed to building the capacity of community members and promoting the documentation of local knowledge through Wikimedia platforms.



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