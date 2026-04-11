EduWiki Hub OERs (January–March 2026): Growing Open Resources for Better Teaching

From January to March 2026, the EduWiki Hub has continued to grow its collection of Open Educational Resources (OERs), adding materials that support educators, trainers, and learners working with Wikimedia projects.

These newly documented resources reflect key areas in today’s education landscape, from teaching with Wikipedia and strengthening information literacy to exploring the role of generative AI in learning. Each addition contributes to a broader goal: making open knowledge more accessible, practical, and impactful in educational spaces.

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We invite you to explore them directly on the EduWiki Hub’s Monthly OER Documentation page. The collection is continuously updated and organized to help you easily find materials that match your needs.

The page serves as a growing repository of curated OERs, categorized by skill and use, making it easier for educators and program leaders to integrate Wikimedia into their work.

We also encourage contributions. If you have created an OER or come across a valuable resource, you can share it via the talk page. Your input helps keep the collection relevant, diverse, and responsive to the evolving needs of the global education community.

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