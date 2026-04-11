The inaugural WikiWomen Filipinas Summit 2026 sparks a new era of knowledge equity

A quiet revolution took center stage this March at Que Pasa, Barlin St., Naga City, the Philippines.

As the nation celebrated National Women’s Month, the Philippine Wikimedia Community User Group successfully launched the inaugural WikiWomen Filipinas Summit 2026, a landmark event dedicated to one of the internet’s most pressing challenges: the gender gap in digital knowledge.

The summit served as a collaborative sanctuary for women, gender minorities, and allies. It wasn’t just a simple meeting; it was a strategic masterclass designed to ensure that the achievements of Filipinas are no longer “missing links” on the world’s largest encyclopedia.

Leadership in Action

The summit opened with an inspiring address from Jamin Phoebe Sabaybay, Acting Naga City Youth Mayor. Reflecting on her own trajectory, the youth leader emphasized the power of mentorship.

Working alongside former Vice President Leni Robredo, the current City Mayor, seasoned mentors, and local leaders has been instrumental in evolving her leadership journey. In her message, she echoed the summit’s core theme of bridging the gap between generations of changemakers.

“In our city, we take pride in being the cradle of good governance in the entire country; this means offering yourself as a city youth official is no easy task. The very essence of the CYO program, when it was created back in 1989, was to give the young people of Naga firsthand experience in governance. However, nearly four decades later, we have matured from just learning to actually making a community impact,” she said.

The Architects of Representation

Three passionate Wikimedians took the floor to showcase the community’s localized campaigns, turning global missions into regional triumphs:

Maffeth Opiana-Sto. Tomas introduced the #SheSaid initiative, celebrating women’s words.

introduced the #SheSaid initiative, celebrating women’s words. Sheena Bagacina detailed the WikiWomen Filipinas and WikiGap campaigns, focusing on increasing Wikipedia articles about notable Filipinas.

detailed the WikiWomen Filipinas and WikiGap campaigns, focusing on increasing Wikipedia articles about notable Filipinas. Irvin Sto. Tomas connected gender with heritage, presenting the Feminism+Folklore and Wiki Loves Folklore campaigns.

connected gender with heritage, presenting the Feminism+Folklore and Wiki Loves Folklore campaigns.

Quantifying Impact: The #SheSaid Movement

The summit celebrated the extraordinary success of the SheSaid 2025-2026 campaign in the Philippines. This initiative has seen a massive surge in contributions, immortalizing the words of Filipina icons:

Massive Contribution Volume: Top contributors like Rockbfr (323 points), Derk29 (297 points), and Dos Padayon (198 points) have added hundreds of quotes for Filipinas, ranging from Nobel laureate Maria Ressa to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

100Quotes, 100Days Milestone: Leading the charge in consistency, Maffeth.opiana reached Day 112 of her challenge, while Filipinayzd and Sheena Aloner followed closely with 108 and 91 days respectively. Over-all, 479 new Wikiquote articles have been created by 46 participants.

WikiGap: Closing the Digital Divide

A cornerstone of the summit was the launch of the Wiki Gap Campaign Philippines 2026, which runs from March 8 to May 8, 2026. This three-month initiative focuses on building a more gender-equal internet through:



Targeted Content Creation: Motivating participants to increase representation by editing and translating articles about women across English, Tagalog, Cebuano, and Central Bikol Wikipedias.

Broad Inclusivity: The campaign actively welcomes participants from all backgrounds, regardless of occupation or affiliation, to foster a truly diverse editing community.

Sustained Momentum: Following a highly successful 2025 campaign that saw 492 new articles and 567 improvements, the 2026 edition aims to set even higher benchmarks for digital advocacy.

WikiGap Campaign PH 2025 WikiGap Campaign PH 2025

Bridging Culture and Gender: Feminism and Folklore

The summit also highlighted the Feminism and Folklore 2026 campaign, focusing on the intersection of heritage and gender:

Visual Documentation: Over 1,000 high-quality photographs from 23 participants have been submitted to Wiki Loves Folklore in the Philippines, capturing rituals and crafts often preserved by women.

Diverse Storytelling: Using the Campwiz tool, participants are ensuring women’s roles as custodians of oral traditions are documented in local languages. Currently, there are 127 articles meeting the minimum 4,000 bytes or 400 words requirement added by 35 contributors.

A New Guard of Female Leadership

The summit also marked a pivotal organizational milestone. During the Annual General Meeting, a new 5-member board was elected for the 2026–2027 term: Sheena Bagacina, Bernadette Roco, Leah Sumalinog, Marife Altabano, and Maffeth Opiana-Sto. Tomas. Naga City Councilor David Casper Nathan Sergio formalized their Transition.

Legacy and the Road Ahead

From educators to youth leaders, the attendees left Naga City with a roadmap for sustained engagement. As part of its broader strategy within the ESEAP region, the PhilWiki Community is committed to ensuring the future of digital knowledge in the Philippines is truly equitable.

In her closing words, Jamin Phoebe said, “I believe women are better leaders. It is already proven. So my fellow ladies, keep on taking up space, the world needs more of us. Cheers, and Happy Women’s Month!”

Mingming (ShmilyDigital, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Irvin P. Sto. Tomas (User:Filipinayzd) is the Project Director and Founding Chair of the PhilWiki Community. He is also part of the Wikisource Loves Manuscripts Learning Partners Network and Bikol Wikipedia Community. He currently serves as Board Secretary of the Commons Photographers User Group, Regional Ambassador for the ESEAP Region of the Wiki Loves Folklore International, Southeast & East Asia Representative of the Wikipedia Asian Month User Group, and Community Connector of the ESEAP Wikimedia Hub.

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