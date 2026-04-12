“Can all the museums of a country fit into Wikipedia?”

We didn’t look for the answer to this question at a desk, but in the field by going from museum to museum across Northern Cyprus within a short yet intensive period of time.

As part of the Cyprus Museums: Preserving Heritage, Sharing Knowledge project, we visited a total of 25 museums across 6 different cities in 7 days. This was not just a trip, but a systematic documentation effort. We carefully explored museums in Nicosia, Kyrenia, Famagusta, İskele, Güzelyurt, and Lefke, photographing exhibition spaces, architectural details, collections, and displayed objects in a comprehensive way. The results exceeded our initial expectations. We produced more than 2,000 photographs. Beyond quantity, we also created a strong archive in terms of content quality and documentary value.

Of course, as with any fieldwork, not everything went exactly as planned. Some museums we intended to visit were inaccessible due to restoration work or temporary closures. Yet even these gaps reminded us of something important: cultural heritage is not static, it is constantly evolving.

This experience made one thing very clear:

Not all museums of a country can fit into Wikipedia alone. But they can easily fit into the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Because the issue is not just about writing articles.

Wikipedia is inherently selective. Creating an article for every museum is not always possible due to notability and sourcing requirements. Especially in regions like Northern Cyprus, where international visibility is limited, many museums are barely represented in the digital world.

This is exactly where other Wikimedia projects come into play. Wikimedia Commons preserves the photographs we take not just as images, but as documents. Each image becomes a clear and verifiable record of a museum’s existence. Wikidata transforms these records into structured knowledge. Each museum becomes a data entity connected through its location, type, and other attributes within a global knowledge network.

Together, this creates a three-layered structure:

Wikipedia tells

Commons shows

Wikidata connects

When these three work together, the meaning of “fitting in” is redefined.

Our work in Northern Cyprus is not just a documentation project. It is also an effort to bring the cultural heritage of a relatively underrepresented region into the digital world.

Projects like this do not merely consume existing knowledge they produce it. They make invisible places visible. They ensure that spaces with no digital trace become part of a permanent record.

So, what is the conclusion?

Can all the museums of a country fit into Wikipedia?

No.

But when you go into the field, document, and share, all the museums of a country can find their place within Wikimedia.

And perhaps the real question was never about capacity. The real question was whether we were ready to step inside those museums, document what we see, and say:

“We are here.”

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