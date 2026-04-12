Wikipedia 25th Birthday Celebration at WikiClub Tech, United University

On 4 February 2026, WikiClub Tech, United University came together to celebrate a remarkable milestone in the history of free knowledge: the 25th birthday of Wikipedia. The celebration was organized to honor Wikipedia’s journey over the past 25 years and to reflect on its powerful role in democratizing knowledge, supporting open collaboration, and inspiring millions of people around the world to share what they know.

Wikipedia has grown from a bold idea into one of the most widely used knowledge platforms on the internet. Its success lies not only in the information it offers, but in the values it represents: openness, collaboration, community participation, and accessibility. With this spirit in mind, WikiClub Tech, United University organized the event to introduce students to Wikipedia and the wider Wikimedia movement, while also encouraging them to explore open-source culture and contribute meaningfully to the ecosystem.

A celebration rooted in learning and community

The event was hosted at United University by WikiClub Tech, United University, with the active support of students, faculty members, and WikiClub mentors. The program was designed not just as a celebration, but as a learning experience that brought together awareness, inspiration, and participation.

The occasion was graced by distinguished guests and speakers including Dr. Prashant Shukla, Mr. Naveen Gupta, and Mr. Ankit Kumar Verma. The event was hosted by Shami Verma and Syed Sohrab, who guided the audience through the sessions and activities with warmth and energy.

From the beginning, the atmosphere reflected enthusiasm and curiosity. Students from different departments joined the celebration, and the response was lively throughout the program. The event served as a bridge between classroom learning and the open knowledge world, helping participants understand that Wikipedia is not just a website to read, but a collaborative platform to learn from and contribute to.

Opening the celebration with the spirit of Wikipedia

The event began with a warm welcome and an introduction to Wikipedia’s silver jubilee. A short video presentation showcased Wikipedia’s 25-year journey, highlighting its evolution from a small community-led initiative into a global public knowledge resource.

The cake-cutting ceremony followed, marking the birthday celebration in a joyful and symbolic way. Faculty members, speakers, mentors, and students gathered together to celebrate the shared effort of millions of volunteers worldwide who have contributed to Wikipedia over the years. The moment reflected the essence of the Wikimedia movement: knowledge built collectively, for everyone.

Address by Dr. Prashant Shukla Sir

One of the key moments of the event was the address by Dr. Prashant Shukla Sir, Head of Department, who spoke about the growing importance of digital knowledge platforms in modern education. He highlighted how platforms like Wikipedia can support academic learning, improve research habits, and encourage students to think critically and write responsibly.

His remarks also emphasized that contributing to knowledge platforms is not only about editing articles; it is also about developing a deeper understanding of information, verifying facts, and becoming more thoughtful digital citizens. His words set the tone for the rest of the celebration by reminding everyone that open knowledge has a real and lasting impact on education.

Inspiring sessions from Wikimedia contributors and mentors

The heart of the celebration was the series of engaging sessions delivered by Wikimedia contributors and mentors, each bringing a different perspective to the audience.

Mohd. Shadab: “Why I Wiki?”

Mohd. Shadab, an active Wikipedia contributor, delivered an insightful session titled “Why I Wiki?” In his talk, he shared his personal journey as a Wikimedia contributor and explained what motivated him to become part of the movement.

Using the example of Tuvalu, he demonstrated how Wikipedia gives visibility to even the most underrepresented topics and communities. His session helped students understand that every article can matter, and that contributing to Wikipedia is a meaningful way to make knowledge more inclusive. The talk was relatable, inspiring, and grounded in real-life experience, which made it especially impactful for the audience.

Sanskar Dubey: A journey in Wikimedia and hackathons

Mr. Sanskar Dubey, mentor at WikiClub Tech United University and an alumnus of the university, shared his journey in the Wikimedia ecosystem and spoke about the opportunities that open-source platforms offer to young learners.

He encouraged students to take their first steps into Wikipedia editing and to see open knowledge as a space for growth, learning, and collaboration. In addition to discussing Wikimedia, he also gave a brief and engaging introduction to hackathons, explaining how they help students build problem-solving skills, work in teams, and gain hands-on experience. His session connected open knowledge with broader technical and community-driven learning.

Vaishnavi Mishra: Women in Tech and technical communication

Ms. Vaishnavi Mishra, a Women Techmakers representative at WikiClub Tech India, delivered a thoughtful and motivating session on Women in Tech, Open Source, and Technical Communication.

She spoke about the barriers women often face in technology spaces and stressed the importance of inclusion, representation, and confidence. Her talk encouraged female students to see themselves as active participants in technology and open-source communities. She also highlighted the value of technical communication as a skill that helps people explain ideas clearly and contribute effectively in collaborative environments.

Ankit Kumar Verma: Wikipedia as a platform for learning and responsibility

Mr. Ankit Kumar Verma, Project Coordinator at Wiki IIIT Hyderabad, delivered a practical session on Wikipedia and open-source platforms. He explained how Wikipedia depends on collaboration, responsibility, and community trust, and he guided students on how to begin contributing in the right way.

His session helped participants see Wikipedia not only as a source of information, but as a living, collaborative platform that can sharpen writing, research, and technical skills. His practical insights gave students a clear and encouraging path into the Wikimedia world.

Interactive quiz and student engagement

To make the celebration more engaging, an interactive quiz on Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects was conducted. The quiz created an enthusiastic learning environment and helped reinforce the concepts discussed during the sessions. Students participated actively and showed strong interest in testing their knowledge.

The quiz winners were recognized for their excellent performance:

Mahin Farooqui — 1st Prize Sejal Kesarwani — 2nd Prize Gaytri Gupta — 3rd Prize Sanya Gupta — 4th Prize Vratej Dwivedi — 5th Prize

Tokens of appreciation were also presented to quiz winners and WikiClub Tech members in recognition of their contribution and dedication to the event. These small moments of recognition added warmth to the celebration and encouraged continued participation in future Wikimedia activities.

An open session with the audience

Another important part of the event was the interactive session led by Anshuman Rai, during which students were invited to ask questions about Wikipedia editing, open-source contribution, and community participation.

This segment made the celebration more conversational and practical. Students were able to clarify their doubts, better understand community expectations, and learn about the best practices involved in contributing to Wikimedia projects. The exchange helped build confidence among newcomers and made the idea of contribution feel more accessible.

Road to Wiki Cohort 2 announcement

A special highlight of the event was the announcement of the Road to Wiki Cohort 2 selected students. This moment recognized the efforts and dedication of students who had shown interest and commitment toward Wikimedia learning and participation.

The announcement added an exciting dimension to the event by showing that the celebration was not only about looking back at Wikipedia’s journey, but also about creating pathways for the next generation of contributors.

Women in Tech photography session and group photographs

The event concluded with group photography and a special photography session featuring participants from the Women in Tech segment. These photos captured the energy, enthusiasm, and community spirit of the day.

The visual moments from the celebration reflected what the event stood for: diversity, collaboration, inspiration, and the joy of learning together. They also served as a reminder that community events are not just about the formal program, but about the shared memories and motivation they create.

A meaningful celebration of open knowledge

The Wikipedia 25th Birthday Celebration at WikiClub Tech, United University was more than a commemorative event. It was a vibrant and meaningful gathering that brought students closer to the values of Wikipedia and the Wikimedia movement. Through talks, quizzes, interactive discussion, and community recognition, the event successfully introduced participants to the power of open knowledge.

Most importantly, it inspired students to see themselves as future contributors to Wikimedia projects. By sharing knowledge, asking questions, and participating in community-led learning, they took an important first step toward becoming part of a global ecosystem built on trust, collaboration, and public benefit.

As Wikipedia enters its next chapter, celebrations like this remind us that its greatest strength lies in the people who support it, contribute to it, and keep its spirit alive.

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