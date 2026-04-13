Apply Now: Scholarships for Queering Wiki 2026 (Deadline: 30th April 2026)

Queering Wikipedia 2026 Branding

Wikimedia LGBT is excited to announce that scholarship applications are now open for the Queering Wiki 2026, taking place 23 – 25 October in Montréal, Canada. Queering Wiki is a global conference for Wikimedians who are LGBT+ and their allies. The first edition of the conference was slated for Austria in 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wikimedia LGBT+ finally held online conferences in 2023 and 2025.

The Queering Wiki 2026 Conference will bring together LGBT+ Wikimedians and their allies in Montréal, Canada. The conference will focus on queer topics and identities related to gender, sexuality, health, human rights, and history in the Wiki ecosystem. It will also build capacity for LGBT+ Wikimedians, strengthen representations, foster global connections, and create safer, inclusive spaces. The theme this year is, Knowledge without borders: queer history and queer future.

Applicants who are not currently active Wikimedians but are working with queer knowledge and archives are encouraged to apply. The conference will focus on ensuring broad and equitable participation. We are offering scholarships to cover the travel and accommodation costs for selected attendees.

Who should apply?

We invite participation from:

Queer Wikimedians and allies leading projects to engage the queer community or enrich the queer Wikimedia projects’ content on a local scale.

Wikimedians who are working on the language gap in Wikimedia projects related to gender topics. This includes diverse aspects such as health, human rights, education, and politics.

Wikimedians coming from countries in the global south or where there is no local Wikimedia Affiliate available to support you.

Librarians, LGBT+ activists, researchers, and thought leaders working on or creating open knowledge.

If you think you fit the goals of this conference and are not listed here? Please do not hesitate to apply or email us.

What does the scholarship cover?

Scholarships are intended to offset:

Round-trip travel to Montréal, Canada

Accommodation during the conference

Conference participation costs

Full details about eligibility, coverage, and selection criteria are available on the Meta – Queering Wiki Conference Scholarship page.

We can provide support with the visa process; however, we cannot guarantee timely visa approval. Please ensure you have a valid passport for travel, as passport-related costs are not covered.

Scholarship expectations

Scholarship recipients will be asked to:

Share learnings with their communities after the event

Volunteer for at least one shift during the conference

Actively participate in conference sessions and community discussions

Important deadline

Application closes on 30 April at 23:59 UTC.

This is a firm deadline. Late submissions cannot be accepted, so we strongly encourage applicants to submit early.

How to apply

Complete the online scholarship application here:

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR A SCHOLARSHIP

All information provided will be kept confidential and reviewed only by the Scholarship Committee and organizing team for the purposes of awarding scholarships and planning travel logistics.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with us at: community@wmlgbt.org

We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of queer advocates and Wikimedians to Montréal in October 2026. Join us in building an inclusive, gender-diverse, and sexual minorities community.

Solicitudes de beca abiertas para QW 2026

Postulations des bourses ouvertes pour QW 2026







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