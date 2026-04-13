Training workshops conducted within the CEE Women Campaign Uzbekistan project

In March–April 2025, a series of workshops were organized in Uzbekistan as part of the CEE Women Campaign project. In particular, 2 practical sessions were conducted in collaboration with the TSUE Wiki Club. Prior to this, I had also held several workshops with the wiki club.

The first workshop took place on March 14 and was mainly dedicated to editing Wikipedia. The second workshop was held on March 28 and focused on working with the sister project — Wikiquote. During both sessions, participants were also practically introduced to uploading images and working with media files.

CEE Women Campaign Uzbekistan logo

March 14 — Wikipedia workshop

In the first session of the project, I first provided participants with detailed information about the essence, goals, and significance of the CEE Women Campaign initiative. I also introduced them to the participation requirements and basic rules of the project.

In the practical part, I taught students how to create templates and categories on Wikipedia, as well as the basics of proper categorization of pages. During the workshop, several new categories were created and linked to categories in other language Wikipedias.

In addition, I attempted to provide participants with skills to create userboxes reflecting their interests. As an example, the process of creating a special template for the widely popular “Zakovat” intellectual game in Uzbekistan was demonstrated. At the end of the session, I answered students’ questions and reviewed together how to use some more complex templates.

March 28 — Wikiquote workshop

The second workshop was dedicated to Wikiquote, and this was a new experience for most participants, as the majority of them had not previously edited on this platform.

During the session, together with the students, we translated and created the Wikiquote page about Atalanta Kërçyku. Through this, I attempted to teach how to create pages on Wikiquote and how to use templates and categories in practice.

Participants were also informed about the ongoing Wikiquote contests — CEE Women Campaign Uzbekistan and the Wiki Spring subproject #quoteme. I provided detailed explanations of the contest rules, requirements, and participation conditions.

Results and observations

In the weeks following the workshops, the number of participants interested in the Wikiquote project increased significantly. At the same time, the activity of creating new pages and improving existing ones within the project also grew.

This shows that the workshops were effective and helped participants develop practical skills.

In the future, I plan to organize similar workshops in collaboration with new student clubs. This will play an important role in promoting Wikimedia projects and attracting new contributors.

Group photo from CEE Women Campaign Workshop at TSUE Wiki Club

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