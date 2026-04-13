Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso elects its 2026–2028 board

Henry Styles and José Ignacio Gallardo in conversation during the leadership transition process of Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso.

Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso has concluded its internal election process, representing a relevant step in its organizational consolidation and governance structure, with CODECh remaining as the legal support representing the board.

The election was conducted over a two-month period under a supervised process, ensuring order, transparency, and a consensus-based outcome. The oversight and safeguarding of the process ensured procedural continuity and clarity during the transition toward a defined leadership model.

As a result, the community reached full consensus in appointing Henry Styles Canessa as its leader for the 2026–2028 term.

The decision is based on his academic trajectory—currently a PhD candidate in History at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile—and his established academic links to the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso. Members of the editing community have known him since approximately 2018 through shared academic environments and coursework, which has enabled a sustained basis of trust and collaboration. Additionally, he has demonstrated a clear understanding of Wikimedia norms and collaborative practices as an emerging contributor.

The completion of this process marks a transition from an initial formative stage to a more institutionalized structure, with defined leadership and responsibilities. It also confirms the group’s orientation toward participatory governance and the development of local Wikimedia initiatives in the Valparaíso region.

Goals and next steps

The group’s immediate objectives are to expand its contributor base and increase both the volume and quality of content on Wikipedia.

These objectives are supported by the recent incorporation of new interested participants. A portion of these individuals are currently formalizing their participation through the creation of user accounts, which constitutes a necessary step for sustained and trackable contribution within Wikimedia projects.

This increase in prospective contributors indicates operational capacity for growth and provides a basis for structured activities, including training processes, and content development focused on locally relevant topics. In parallel, the existence of a defined leadership structure allows for clearer coordination, task allocation, and continuity. The group enters this new phase with unified leadership, an active recruitment dynamic, and a defined framework for organizational development.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation