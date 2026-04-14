Women in Photography – Wikidata Workshop with LightBox Library

2026.02.27 (Fri)

Photography, the art of crystallizing ever-flowing time, is one of the most influential art forms in modern history. It is remarkable how such a simple medium can carry so much meaning while requiring so little resources compared to other artistic practices. However, as in many other professions, women are proportionally less recognized in the field for their contributions and developments.

Anyone who has tried to conduct research on women in professional fields can attest to the difficulty, specifically the lack of accessible and reliable information. Women, in general, are less consistently documented. This creates a conundrum: without proper documentation from earlier efforts, the production of high-quality research is limited, which in turn further restricts future work on the subject. This negative cycle is undoubtedly a significant challenge for any individual to overcome.

It is within this context that Wikidata offers a meaningful intervention. As an open platform that anyone can access and contribute to, it offers one of the best available solutions to break data silos and bring together scattered resources to a single shared reference system. However, Wikidata is not a miracle solution, it still relies on the efforts of researchers and data contributors to transform information from traditional media into structured, accessible data. This is why we held this event, to promote Wikidata as an important infrastructure, invite more people into the contributor community, and improve the dataset one entry at a time.

– Introducing the workshop and ready for demo on Wikidata

To better reach the target communities, Wikidata Taiwan collaborated with LightBox Library to host this workshop. LightBox Library is a small independent library located in Taipei dedicated to promoting public access to photography in Taiwan. Through this partnership, the workshop brought together a focused audience of photography researchers and enthusiasts, tech reporters, and librarians. During the event, we introduced the origins of Wikidata as a solution to connect and unify various Wiki projects, and explained why it is a strong approach to addressing the issue of data silos. Most importantly, we demonstrated how it can be used to make underrepresented information more searchable within the vast landscape of data. Step by step, participants were guided through the process of modeling traditional media into the knowledge graph, learning how information can be transformed and shared on a global scale.

The session concluded with hands-on practice, where each participant contributed their own small piece of data. While individual contributions may seem minor, they collectively form the foundation of the Wikicommunity—just like photography, where every captured moment no matter how small it is, holds an irreplaceable value.

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