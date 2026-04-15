Celebrating 25 Years of Wikipedia at Manipal University Jaipur: Learning, Innovation, and Community

In January 2026, WikiClub Tech MUJ (Manipal University Jaipur) celebrated the 25th anniversary of Wikipedia — a platform that has transformed how the world accesses and shares knowledge. The event brought together students, contributors, and knowledge enthusiasts to reflect on Wikipedia’s journey and explore how they can actively contribute to the Wikimedia movement.

Wikipedia, launched in 2001, has grown into the world’s largest free encyclopedia, powered entirely by volunteers. Its 25-year milestone is not just a celebration of content, but of community, collaboration, and the vision of free knowledge for all.

Event poster highlighting Wikipedia’s 25 years of free knowledge, organized by WikiClub Tech MUJ at Manipal University Jaipur.

📌 Event Overview

The Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration was organized on 30 January 2026 at Manipal University Jaipur. The session introduced participants to Wikipedia’s history, Wikimedia projects, and opportunities to contribute to open knowledge.

The event created an engaging space for discussion and learning, especially for newcomers who were introduced to Wikipedia editing and community participation for the first time.

✨ Highlights of the Celebration

One of the most memorable moments of the event was the cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing 25 years of Wikipedia’s journey. Participants actively engaged in discussions around free knowledge and collaborative contribution.

The celebration highlighted the importance of community-driven knowledge sharing and inspired students to become part of the global Wikimedia movement.

Commemorative cake prepared for the Wikipedia 25th Birthday Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur, marking 25 years of free knowledge. College dignitaries and organizers during the Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur.

🎤 Talk: Turning Ideas into Real Products

As part of the celebration, a session titled “Turning Ideas into Real Products” was conducted.

The session focused on identifying real-world problems, validating ideas, and building solutions that address user needs. It encouraged participants to think practically and develop a problem-solving mindset.

Event poster for the “Turning Ideas into Real Products” session conducted as part of the Wikipedia 25 celebration at Manipal University Jaipur. Participants attending and engaging during a session held as part of the Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur. Students attending and participating in a session during the Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur.

💡 Pixel to Product: Hackathon

To further promote innovation, a beginner-friendly “Pixel to Product” hackathon was organized.

Participants collaborated in teams to brainstorm ideas, design prototypes, and present solutions. The hackathon provided hands-on experience in turning ideas into working models and encouraged teamwork and creativity.

Official poster for the “Pixel to Product” hackathon organized as part of the Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur. Judging panel evaluating projects during the “Pixel to Product” hackathon organized as part of the Wikipedia 25 celebration at Manipal University Jaipur. Hackathon Participant presenting during the “Turning Ideas into Real Products” session held as part of the Wikipedia 25 celebration at Manipal University Jaipur. Winners and participants of the “Pixel to Product” hackathon during the Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur.

🌍 Key Learnings

This celebration was not just an event but a learning experience. Key takeaways include:

Increased awareness about Wikimedia projects

Importance of hands-on learning through hackathons

Strong student interest in contributing to open knowledge

Value of community engagement and collaboration

📸 Community and Participation

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and organizers. Activities such as discussions, sessions, and group interactions created a collaborative and engaging environment.

The celebration successfully strengthened the local Wikimedia community at Manipal University Jaipur.

Group photograph of participants and organizers during the Wikipedia 25 B Day Celebration at Manipal University Jaipur.

🙏 Acknowledgement

WikiClub Tech MUJ sincerely thanks WikiClub Tech India for their continued guidance, support, and encouragement in promoting open knowledge and strengthening student-led Wikimedia communities.

🚀 Looking Ahead

Following the success of the event, WikiClub Tech MUJ aims to organize more workshops, edit-a-thons, and awareness sessions to increase participation in Wikimedia projects.

📢 Call to Action

If you are passionate about free knowledge, consider contributing to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Every contribution helps in building a more open and accessible world.

Hashtags: #wikiclubtech #roadtowiki

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