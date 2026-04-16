A Call for Dagaare Volunteers Support

The Dagaare Wikimedia Community has taken a bold step to promote open and free knowledge using Dagaare Wikipedia. During a recent radio program initiative at W93.5 FM in Wa, the team highlighted the importance of making information accessible to everyone through platforms like Wikipedia.

This was led by their communication Manager, Daara Original and support by their community trainer, Vision L1, the team emphasized the urgent need for Volunteers. They encouraged Dagaare speakers to contribute by documenting knowledge online and helping preserve their language in the digital space.

The team also used the opportunity to educate the public about the purpose and impact of the Dagaare Wikipedia and Wikimedia Community as a whole.

However, their journey is not without challenges. These include:

Inadequate number of editors on the Dagaare Wikipedia

Poor network connectivity in deprive areas

Interested individuals lacking editing tools

Lack of office space or conference facilities for meetings and activities and,

Retention of editors

Despite these challenges, the community remains committed to its mission. They are therefore calling on the general public and stakeholders for support and donations to help digitize Dagaare.

In this digital era, preserving our language online is not just important, it is necessary.

Join the movement. Support the Vision, preserve Dagaare

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