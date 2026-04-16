Advancing Equity and Climate Justice Through Open Knowledge :My Journey as a Fellow under AWA Fellowship 2026

The African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) Inspire Inclusion Fellowship, Inclusion and Climate Justice Fellowship 2026, a project led by Code for Africa in partnership with the Norwegian Embassy, which will run for a period of 6 months. The fellowship is dedicated to improving and expanding Wikimedia content on gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate awareness across Southern Africa and neighbouring countries. My focus countries are Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Mauritius These regions present both unique challenges and powerful opportunities for advancing inclusive knowledge in those regions.



Project Overview

The Inspire Inclusion Fellowship seeks to bridge knowledge gaps by empowering young people to contribute to Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata. By focusing on underrepresented topics such as gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate justice, the project ensures that diverse voices and critical issues are better documented and accessible globally.

Through structured activities and collaborative learning, fellows and participants are equipped with the skills needed to contribute effectively to the Wikimedia ecosystem while advocating for inclusion and equity.

Key Activities

Onboarding Session with Participants

As part of the project, we had onboarding sessions with participants which was organized to focus on what their expectation will be for the time being, which is creating and improving articles related to gender equity and LGBTQ+ rights in Southern Africa, Particularly my focus country.



Introduction to Wikipedia

As part of the Inspire Inclusion Fellowship, the first training session focused on introducing participants to the fundamentals of Wikipedia. This session served as a starting point, ensuring that everyone had a clear understanding of how the platform works and the principles that guide contributions.

During this session, participants were introduced to the Five Pillars of Wikipedia, which form the core foundation of the platform. These include understanding Wikipedia as an encyclopedia, maintaining a neutral point of view, ensuring free and accessible content, practicing respectful collaboration, and recognizing that there are no firm rules, only guiding principles.

In addition, we explored key Wikipedia policies and guidelines, helping participants understand the importance of:

Verifiability and the use of reliable sources

Notability and what qualifies a topic for inclusion

Neutral point of view in content creation (NPOV)

Avoiding original research

By the end of the training, participants gained the confidence to navigate Wikipedia and a strong foundation to begin contributing meaningfully especially in areas related to gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate justice.

Office Hours: Supporting Newbies Through Questions and Guidance

To ensure participants felt supported after the initial training, we organized an interactive Office Hours session, creating a safe and open space for learning and engagement especially for our newcomers.

This session was primarily focused on addressing questions from newbies. We had 8 new editors, who were just beginning their journey on Wikipedia. Participants asked questions ranging from account creation and editing basics to understanding policies and navigating challenges they encountered while exploring the platform.

By providing this continuous support, we are ensuring that no participant feels left behind, and that everyone has the guidance needed to grow into confident and impactful contributors.

Reflections and Looking Ahead

This fellowship goes beyond content creation; it is about reshaping narratives, promoting equity, and ensuring that knowledge reflects the diversity of our world.

As I continue on this journey, I look forward to:

Supporting new participants in building their editing skills

Collaborating with other fellows and experienced editors

Expanding the reach and impact of inclusive knowledge

Contributing meaningfully to conversations around climate justice and human rights in my focus countries.

Join the Movement

Are you passionate about inclusion, climate justice, and open knowledge?

This is your opportunity to be part of a growing community of changemakers. Get involved by filling the pre evaluation form, and also register on the event metapage.

Some Articles created are:

Together, we are not just contributing to Wikimedia we are shaping a more inclusive and representative digital future.

“Inspiring inclusion is not just a goal it is a responsibility we all share.”

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