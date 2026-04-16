Celebrating Wikipedia 25 in Tashkent: A New Generation of Uzbek Wikimedians Takes the Lead

The year 2026 marks a historic milestone for the global Wikimedia movement: Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary. While this is a global celebration of free knowledge, for the Uzbek Wikimedia community, it served as a powerful momentum to strengthen local ties and empower the next generation of editors. On February 14th, the Tashkent State University of Economics hosted a vibrant offline meetup that showcased the growing passion for the Wiki-movement in Uzbekistan.

As organizers, our primary goal was to ensure that this anniversary wasn’t just a digital acknowledgment, but a physical gathering of minds. Despite our experience in organizing previous events, a sense of anxious excitement preceded the day. We wondered: “Will students find the time to engage with Wikipedia offline? Will the interest be sustainable?” Through a rigorous social media campaign and community outreach, the response exceeded our most optimistic projections. Over 50 participants, including university students, young researchers, and aspiring Wikimedians, filled the venue to capacity. The energy in the room was a testament to the fact that the youth in Uzbekistan are not just consumers of information, but eager creators.

The Workshop Session of the Wikipedia 25th Anniversary Event

Participants during the hands-on workshop session of the Wikipedia 25th anniversary celebration.

The core of the event was designed to be educational and transformative. The session, led by active community members Panpanchik, Javoxir Yorqulov, and myself, focused on three key pillars:

Global Integration: Understanding the 25-year legacy of Wikipedia and its role in the modern world. International Networking: I had the opportunity to share my experiences from the CEE Youth Group meeting in Yerevan. Discussing the mission of the group and the potential for international collaboration opened new horizons for many attendees, showing them that their local edits contribute to a global narrative. Additionally, Panpanchik shared the invaluable insights and expertise gained from participating in Wikimania 2025 and the GLAM-Wiki Conference, bridging the gap between global standards and our local initiatives. Technical Capacity Building: We conducted a 1.5-hour hands-on workshop. This was a crucial segment, as many newcomers arrived with curiosity but limited technical knowledge. We moved from the basics of the interface to the nuances of collaborative editing.

A significant factor in the event’s success was the involvement of the TSUE Wiki Club. As the only consistently active Wiki Club currently operating in Uzbekistan, their members demonstrated exceptional leadership and hospitality. Their proactive approach served as a model for how student-led organizations can become the backbone of the Wikimedia movement in regional hubs.

Wikipedia 25th Anniversary Cake

To mirror the festive nature of a 25th birthday, we infused the event with a “Youth Party” atmosphere. We distributed custom-designed Wiki-stickers and Wiki-chocolates, which were highly appreciated by the Gen-Z audience. The celebration culminated in the cutting of a special “Wikipedia 25” cake, symbolizing the shared commitment of our community. This informal networking session allowed participants to bond over shared goals and brainstorm future projects.

Reflecting on the event, one observation stood out: while we missed the presence of our veteran “long-term” Wikimedians, the overwhelming turnout of 50+ young faces signaled a new chapter for our community. Seeing the ambition and “hunger” for knowledge in their eyes confirmed that our journey is only just beginning. Events like these prove that offline workshops and direct mentorship are the keys to building a sustainable future for the Uzbek Wikipedia. As we look forward to the next 25 years, we are confident that this young generation will be the one to elevate our language and culture on the global stage of free knowledge.

Group photo from the Wikipedia 25 event.

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