Dagbani Wikimedians User Group: Feminism and Folklore 2026

Many African communities pass down stories through generations, shaping identity, values, and culture. However, many online platforms still underrepresent these stories, particularly those about women. The Feminism and Folklore 2026 campaign set out to change that.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group (DWUG) also participated in this campaign; the campaign ran from 1st February to 31st March 2026. It brought together volunteers from different Ghanaian language communities with a shared goal: to document culture while giving more visibility to women and gender-related topics.

Over the two months, volunteers showed strong commitment. More than 300 articles were written and improved, while over 1,500 images were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. These contributions captured cultural practices, traditions, and stories from local communities, helping to preserve knowledge that might otherwise be lost.

This year’s focus went beyond general folklore. Contributors paid close attention to feminism, women’s biographies, and gender issues. Many took time to write about women whose stories are not widely known, while others documented how women play important roles in traditional practices and community life.

The campaign was a joint effort across several communities under the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group. The Dagbani, Gurene, Dagaare, Kusaal, and Wali Wikimedia communities all took part, each contributing in their own language and context. This collaboration made the campaign richer and more impactful.

Dagbani Wikimedians Community Results

Top Contributor: Maltima Rabia – 414 points

2nd: Tenacious Ntaawa – 216 points

3rd: K.D. Nburidiba – 160 points

Top Female Contributor: Maltima Rabia – 414 points

What stood out most were not just the numbers, but the stories themselves. From cultural rites to everyday experiences, contributors helped bring forward voices that are often missing in online spaces. In doing so, they did not only preserve folklore but also helped create a more balanced representation of knowledge.

Feminism and Folklore 2026 has shown that when communities come together with purpose, they can tell their own stories in their own languages. Through this effort, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group continues to support local knowledge and ensure that women’s stories are seen, heard, and remembered.

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