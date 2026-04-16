Strengthening Indigenous Languages on Wikimedia Projects: Highlights from International Translation Day Grantees

In commemoration of International Translation Day, the Bono, Kusaal, and Ga Wikimedia communities in Ghana were awarded mini grants from the Wikimedia Ghana User Group to strengthen indigenous language content on Translatewiki, Wikimedia Incubator and Wikipedia. Through organized training sessions and editing campaigns, contributors—each working within their own community—were trained to document knowledge in their indigenous languages and improve the quality of existing content.

Such initiatives not only promote inclusive access to information but also demonstrate how grassroot community efforts can advance indigenous language representation online. Below, we highlight the work of the grantees and their impact.

Introducing Bono Wikimedians Community to Wikimedia Incubator and Translatewiki

On December 15 and 16, 2025, a two-day online training was led by Asare Paul Yaw (User: Yaw Tuba) and Emmanuel Gyan (User: Gyanford) to introduce the Bono Wikimedians Community to Wikimedia Incubator and Translatewiki. The event brought together 15 participants, including both experienced and new editors, who learned how to create and translate content in the Bono language. Participants also improved existing articles and contributed to interface translations to make Wikimedia platforms more accessible to Bono speakers.

The project produced significant outcomes:

27 new articles were created in the Bono Language on the Bono Wikipedia in Incubator

1330 articles were translated and improved, strengthening the quality of available content.

Participants made 2,002 edits on Wikidata

Altogether, participants collectively made 3,620 edits

Participants were trained to translate messages into the Abron/Bono language.

Beyond the numbers, the project demonstrated that contributors could confidently edit and translate content into the Bono language regardless of prior editing experience or level of understanding in the language. It also fostered stronger collaboration within the community and inspired more people to take part in documenting knowledge in Bono.

Read more about the project: Introducing Bono Wikimedians Community to Wikimedia Incubator and Translatewiki: A Step in the Right Direction.

Translating Kusaal Articles on Wikipedia

Members of the Kusaal Wikimedians Community, partook in an online editing event organised by Isaac Awinimi (User: Awinimi) on December 15, 2025 to improve and translate articles on the Kusaal Wikipedia.

Ten editors worked together to expand Kusaal-language content and strengthen the presence of their language on Wikimedia platforms; seven were existing editors, and three were newly trained.

The editing event contributed to an increased amount of content created and translated on Kusaal Wikipedia. The event also helped raise awareness of the importance of documenting knowledge in the Kusaal language and encouraged community members to actively preserve and share their language online.

An article about Wesley Girls High School was edited in the Kusaal language.

Improving the Quality of Articles on Ga Wikipedia

The Ga Wikimedians Community engaged in a Ga Wikipedia Clean Up on December 13, 2025, an online event organized by Stephen Dakyi (User: Nana YawBotar) that focused on improving the quality and readability of existing articles in the Ga language on Wikimedia Incubator.

Eight participants worked together to improve 20 existing articles, create 2 new pages and make 41 collective edits to strengthen the quality of Ga-language content.

The project played an important role in improving the reliability and clarity of Ga articles by addressing inconsistent spellings, incomplete translations, and formatting issues. These efforts helped ensure that readers can access higher-quality information in the language.

Conclusion

With the support of the WMGH International Translation Day grants, contributors across the Bono, Kusaal, and Ga communities built the skills and confidence to translate, create, and enhance content in their indigenous languages.

These projects continue to highlight the need to support community-led initiatives in strengthening indigenous language representation online.

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