Give to Gain 2026 – Ululating for Notable Ugandan Women the Africa Wiki Women Way

Ululating is a nationally recognized form of celebration in Uganda. When greatness enters the room, it is typical of the room to go silent followed by a high pitched ayiyiyiyiyiyiyi (usually made by older women) from one corner, to be joined by others until the entire room vibrates and the joy inevitably spreads to everyone.

For 2026, the Wikimedia community in Uganda joined the rest of the world to ululate for notable Ugandan women in Philanthropy, Education, Peace Keeping, Humanitarian and Corporate in celebration of the International Women’s Day. Partnering with the Africa Wiki Women, the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda – Art and Feminism project joined the rest of the world to make visible the impactful work that these women are doing in their communities, on the continent and the world at large through the Give to Gain Campaign by bridging content gaps on Wikipedia and Wiki Commons by:

Creating new articles about these women

Improving articles about African women philanthropists, educators, peace builders and

translating them in to local Ugandan (Luganda and Runyankole/Rukiga) languages

translating them in to local Ugandan (Luganda and Runyankole/Rukiga) languages Creating new and improving existing Wikidata items.



This impactful edit-a-thon running for the period 21 st to 31 st March 2026 2026 at the Hive Colab in Kampala, garnering 15 enthusiastic contributors who to improved Wikipedia articles with added infoboxes, categories, “See also” sections, and external links, while also addressing orphaned articles to enhance overall content quality and successfully created and updated wikidata items. It also opened doors for new editors to be on boarded which grew the community by 2members.

As the Ugandan Wikimedia community, we can proudly say that with 68 articles improved and translated, 295 Edits made, 111,000+ bytes added we are steadily working towards closing the gender gap content wise and editorially, contributing to the wider Global vision of equality and volunteerism.

We can proudly say ayiyiyiyiyi on this occasion, once again.

For God and our Country

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