March @ WMGH: Documenting Women in Highlife and Growing Our Wikipedia Editing Community

New female editors from the “Learn to edit Wikipedia” Women’s Workshop, hosted by WMGH in Accra, Ghana.

This March at Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH), women took center stage! As part of Women’s Month and Ghana’s Independence Month, the Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) launched the Notable Women in Highlife Campaign and organized a public contest inviting submissions of notable women in Highlife who do not already have Wikipedia articles. We also focused on growing our community of editors!

Here’s a look at what we accomplished during the month:

Notable Women in Highlife Campaign

In commemoration of Women’s Month and Ghana’s Independence Month in March 2026, (WMGH) launched the Notable Women in Highlife Campaign as part of the broader Wikipedia Highlife @ 100 Project. The campaign focused on documenting women who have made significant contributions to Highlife music but were not yet represented on Wikipedia.

From 5th to 31st March 2026, WMGH dedicated its regular bi-weekly edit-a-thons, held every Tuesday and Thursday to women-only editing sessions. These sessions were focused on creating and improving Wikipedia articles on female Highlife artists.

Women editors, supported by WMGH Admin team, improving articles of female Highlife artists in a women-only editathon.

The campaign also featured the #FindHerHighlife Contest, which invited members of the public to submit names of notable women in Highlife who did not already have Wikipedia articles. The contest, which is now concluded, helped surface notable highlife artists who have not been documented on Wikipedia. Winners will be contacted regarding their prizes.

Learn to Edit Wikipedia Women’s Workshop – Accra

As part of efforts to increase the participation of women contributing to knowledge on Wikipedia, WMGH hosted ten women at its Accra office for a Learn to Edit Wikipedia Workshop on 21st March, 2026. The session was facilitated by Stella Sessy Agbley (User:SAgbley), the community representative on the WMGH Board, and supported by Sandister (User:Sandiooses).

Participants were introduced to the basics of Wikipedia editing and were guided to make simple edits immediately. This approach helped demystify the editing process, build participants’ confidence and gradually prepare them to make more substantial edits after the main Wikipedia 101 session. Active participants were awarded with Wikipedia 25 merchandise including T-shirts and tote bags, designed by WMGH.

WMGH Wikipedia 25 Tote bag awarded to participant

By the end of the session, participants had collectively improved 12 articles, made 29 edits, and added 69 words. The workshop was highly interactive, with facilitators sharing their personal editing journeys and participants actively engaging in discussions, research, and hands-on editing exercises.

Photos from the session are available on Wikimedia Commons: Wikimedia Ghana UG Women’s Month Wikipedia Workshop



Learn to Edit Wikipedia Women’s Workshop – Takoradi

Our regional Ghana Edits Wikipedia workshop was extended to Takoradi in the Western region of Ghana on 28th March, 2026 at Duapa Werkspace. The workshop was led by Elkannah Nicholas Aboagye (User: Elkan21),who, in February 2026, was awarded an honorary recognition at the Ghanaian Wikimedia Community Awards for his contributions as Western Node Lead. He was supported by another community member, Joseph Ampofo (User: Kofi Ampofo).

The workshop at Takoradi was aimed at introducing new editors to Wikipedia and how to effectively participate in improving content.

The session mirrored the same approach used in the women’s workshop in Accra, with participants first making simple edits before the main Wikipedia 101 session. The approach was adopted due to its success in helping participants quickly understand the editing process while building confidence.



Participants getting ready to begin the Wikipedia 101 Session at Duapa Werkspace in Takoradi

As the workshop progressed, participants were guided through Wikipedia editing with additional emphasis on the importance of reliable sourcing, neutrality, and proper citation practices.

At the end of the session, participants collaboratively improved 23 articles, made 49 edits—including 15 references—and added 814 words!

Photos from the session are available on Wikimedia Commons: Wikimedia Ghana UG Takoradi Wikipedia 101 Workshop

Looking Ahead

March was impactful for WMGH, marked by intentional efforts to address content gaps about women online and to grow a more inclusive and diverse community of contributors.

We thank our women editors and all volunteer efforts that made this possible. As we move forward, WMGH remains committed to expanding its editor base with more workshops around the country, supporting new contributors, and improving content about Ghana online.

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