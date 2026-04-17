WikiConference North America – The Call for Proposals is now open!

WikiConference North America 2026 will take place in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) on September 25–27, 2026, with the Culture Crawl happening on September 24. This year’s theme is:

Building the Future of the Commons

“Building the Future of the Commons” is about reimagining how we create and share free knowledge in a rapidly changing world. As technologies like AI reshape how information is produced and consumed, the Wikimedia movement has a unique opportunity to ensure the commons stay open, human, reliable, and inclusive.

This theme aims to spark conversations across communities, the tech world, and cultural and educational ecosystems. Together, we will explore the evolving relationship between Wikimedia and AI, highlight underrepresented voices in our communities, and deepen our work with GLAMU institutions.

One of the conference days will also focus on empowering contributors at every level: from newcomers making their first edits, to everyday contributors looking to develop or improve their skills, to experienced users with extended rights and the issues that are most relevant to them.

The call for proposals is now open and will close on May, 15, end of day

*The Commons is the shared pool of free knowledge that anyone can access, use, and contribute to.

*GLAMU: Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums, and Universities

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