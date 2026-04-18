Wiki N’zuñdeuh, a sustainable heritage: An opening up of African cultural knowledge through the adoption of a multi-linguistic approach with Universities in Cameroon and Wikimedia communities



The pilot phase of the Wiki N’zuñdeuh program in 2025 was a phase of observation, analysis, and learning. Following this period, several lessons learned allowed us to lay the groundwork for a broader impact in the current year. This was structured around eight strategies designed not only to enrich knowledge about the culture (of Cameroon and other sub-Saharan African countries) through projects hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation, but also to provide digital skills training to universities through partnerships.

Presentation of strategic priorities

Key points for the free sharing of knowledge: eight strategies have been developed, both in terms of governance and initiatives. These are distributed as follows:

Strategic Initiatives

Wiki N’zuñdeuh Focus: This strategy aims to document aspects of culture (museum, festival, traditional dances, tales).

Wiki For Education (WFE): Activation of the EduWiki (ToT) program through WikiVoyage via WikiLearn in fine arts institutes and others taking part in the program.

Wiki N’zuñdeuh Translate: Translate existing and created content in a foreign language.

Wiki N’zuñdeuh epəll: Through awareness-raising and training activities, this strategy aims to interest the public and publishers in the creation and exploitation of Wikimedia content.

Wikidata Days in Africa: In partnership with Wikimedia Deutschland and Igbo Wikimedia UG, this data-a-thon initiative aims to document religious, school and hospital infrastructures.

Wiki N’zuñdeuh Extension: This is the act of allowing user groups and/or working groups to acquire the Wiki N’zuñdeuh experience in their country.

These strategies are highlighted through training, awareness-raising, capacity building, content creation, photography, and other activities.

Governance initiatives

Training and capacity building for Referents

The objective here is to empower the wiki club leaders and managers with Wikimedia skills and not (the Universal Code of Conduct will also be used).

Wiki N’zuñdeuh edition 2026 is launched, we are continuing what has been done so far.

Capacity building seminar for the program team

The Wiki N’zuñdeuh team is growing with the official launch of the Wiki Club at the University of Garoua. These Wikimedia newcomers don’t always have sufficient knowledge of Wikimedia principles and association leadership. For two days (January 21st and 22nd, 2026) in Yaoundé, the coordinators and program manager of Wiki N’zuñdeuh received training on:

community spirit and leadership in the non-profit sector,

collaborative principle and commitment to Wikimedia projects

Wiki N’zuñdeuh 2026: Activities and Objectives

Workshop activities (how to prepare a training session)

These training sessions resulted from observations made during the pilot phase of the program. Particular emphasis was placed on respect for others and community work. In addition to the training, the program team met with Mama Fouda, a scholar in the field of culture and founder of the Ethnographic and Historical Museum of the Peoples of the Central African Forest. to receive invaluable advice from her. From this encounter, one takes away a call for great discipline and patience. Culture is a sensitive field; engaging with it requires a love for it; indeed, it is a sacred mission. Mama Fouda shared her experience and challenges. She is first and foremost a craftswoman; with her hands, she creates traditional and deeply spiritual clothing for traditional African authorities.

During the seminar, the culinary riches of Cameroon were explored, and the sharing of experiences from the country’s two poles (North and South) by the participants created a vibrant atmosphere. Through this seminar, we aim to improve the team’s effectiveness, both in terms of the program and their personal development.

cc-by-4.0, author:Ivan Nouemsi cc-by-4.0, author:Ngala Brain

Launch of the program + Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary

The second phase of the Wiki N’zuñdeuh program began on February 14, 2026, at the University of Garoua with the administration, faculty, students, members of the Garoua Wiki Club, and the program team. It all started with a podcast on Salaaman radio. Members of the Garoua Wiki Club raised awareness about the program, with a focus on the launch day. The message was delivered in Fulfulde, English, and French. Following the radio broadcast, activities continued at the Institute of Fine Arts and Innovation (IBAI) at the University of Garoua. After presenting the Wiki N’zuñdeuh program to the guests and participants, the team discussed WAFTAI, Wikimedia, Wikipedia, and related projects. Celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary was a key highlight of the day. For over two hours, Wikipedia participants expressed their love through a birthday game. This was followed by a birthday song and the cutting of the cake by the Deputy Director of IBAI. The launch day concluded with an introductory Wikipedia training session, which ended at 5:00 PM with an evaluation session between members of the Garoua Wiki Club board and the national Wiki Club coordinator.

To listen to the multilingual radio recording (French, English and Fulfulde) relating to the launch…

Although the start was promising, the progress of the activities is hampered by the academic calendar. The course schedule is unpredictable and varies from week to week, which makes it difficult to adhere to the program timeline.

cc-by-4.0, author:Bile Rene

Strategic directions taken

Several strategic initiatives are currently being implemented, including:

This strategy aims to document cultural elements and infrastructure. Two universities are participating: the Wiki Club of the University of Garoua and the University of Ebolowa. It began on Wikivoyage, where more than 20 articles on museums and festivals have already been created, mostly by women.

The event page

The contributions can be viewed here.

Wikimedia Madagascar participated in the program. Their work focuses on Wikimedia Commons. More than 50 museum images were uploaded to Commons and will be used in museum-related topics. Like in Cameroon, the program in Madagascar enriches the knowledge of its contributors. During the planning meeting, Andriah Laingo, the program’s lead coordinator in Madagascar, stated:

During the museum assessment, we were surprised to learn that there are so many museums in my region.

This program has the merit of including all regions of Madagascar and actively involving women.

The event page

The Commons category for museums is here.

The contributions can be viewed here.

Wikimedia for Education

This strategy was designed to enable students and teachers in tourism and other fields to adopt Wikimedia tools and projects. A WikiVoyage course on WikiLearn This course was designed to allow students to acquire knowledge in Wikivoyage content creation techniques. A sample itinerary was developed to demonstrate to contributors and others how tourists or travelers can structure their trips using the information contained in a Wikivoyage guide. The course is open to everyone and leads to a certificate.

Next Strategic directions

In addition to the activities already launched which will continue until December 5, 2026, several other strategies are being introduced.

Wiki N’zuñdeuh translate

The main objective of this edition is to broaden cultural knowledge, which is why it was decided to include translations in local and foreign languages. Starting this April, articles will be translated into English, Arabic, and Fulfulde.

Wiki N’zuñdeuh epəll

The guests have already been contacted; this strategy will begin very soon.

Wikidata Days Africa

The first edition took place in November 2025 and focused on Wikidata for secondary schools in Cameroon, including adding translations into the Igbo and Yemba languages. Two African communities joined forces to bring their languages to Wikidata. It was an enriching experience, and we hope to repeat it next August.

This first quarter of activities marked the beginning of the second edition of the program. We are truly honored by the involvement of the administrative staff from the various universities in Cameroon, the commitment of the participants from Cameroon and Madagascar, and the support of the Wikivoyage administrators. Despite the power outages and the lack of computers for some students, which negatively impacted their contribution output, we remain confident. Just like museums, traditional Cameroonian festivals, also known as cultural festivals, will be brought to everyone’s attention through Wiki N’zuñdeuh.

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