Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Joins Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026 in Ghana

Across Ghana, Ramadan is a time of reflection, prayer, and community. It is also a period filled with traditions and practices that are not always well documented online. Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026 created an opportunity to capture and share these moments on Wikimedia platforms.The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group took part in the global Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026 campaign, joining other communities around the world to document Ramadan-related culture and experiences. The contest ran from 16th February to 28th March 2026, attracting volunteers who contributed through media uploads and documentation.

The campaign aimed to reduce gaps in knowledge about Ramadan traditions and Islamic history. It also encouraged participation from underrepresented communities, allowing people to share their stories in ways that reflect their local context and language.

During the contest, more than 20 volunteers actively contributed to the campaign. Contributors focused on uploading images that show how Ramadan is observed in different parts of Ghana. These included moments of prayer, food preparation, community gatherings, and daily life during the fasting period. In total, about 470 images were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons.

The Top Female in the Photo Contest is Wun-nam Rahimatu, while Ibn Dagara is the Top Contributor. In the Edit-a-thon Contest, Tenaciuos Ntaawa is the Top Contributor, followed by Tunteeya1 as the 2nd Top Contributor and SA twenty as the 3rd Top Contributor, with Tenaciuos Ntaawa also is the Top Female Contributor.

Beyond the numbers, the campaign helped bring forward real-life experiences of Ramadan in Ghana. It highlighted the diversity of practices and created space for better representation of Islamic culture on Wikimedia platforms.

Through its participation, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group contributed to a growing collection of knowledge that promotes cultural understanding, preserves traditions, and ensures that more voices are represented online.



Readers are encouraged to explore the uploaded images on Wikimedia Commons to experience how Ramadan is observed across Ghana and to support the effort of documenting cultural heritage. Contributors and community members are also invited to take part in future Wikimedia campaigns to continue sharing knowledge with the world.

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