From Underrepresented to Documented: AWA EmpowerHer Fellowship Outcomes

EmpowerHer 2026 Edit-a-thon design





Following the launch of the AWA EmpowerHer Fellowship to mark International Women’s Day 2026, the project has delivered measurable progress in addressing the gender and content gaps across Wikimedia platforms.

Project Overview

Focused on documenting notable women from Chad, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, the fellowship brought together both new and experienced contributors through a structured onboarding programme, training sessions, and ongoing office hours. This approach ensured that participants were not only equipped to contribute effectively but were also supported throughout their editing journey.

Key Achievements

Over the course of the project, contributors achieved the following:

These contributions reflect a significant step toward increasing the visibility of African women within global knowledge platforms.

Notable Contributions

Among the articles created were profiles of notable figures, including the current First Lady of South Sudan, Mary Ayen Mayardit and Meseret Manne, the first female coach of the Ethiopian women’s national football team. One article, titled: Rehima Zergaw, was initially nominated for speedy deletion. Following the review, the subject’s notability as a national female footballer was recognised, and the article was retained. This highlights the importance of thorough research and reliable sourcing in content creation.

Community Impact

Beyond content outputs, the fellowship also delivered meaningful community impact. Several contributors, three of whom were new to Wikimedia, shared their experiences during our office hour (for new contributors), describing their first editing experience as both seamless and rewarding. This reflects the effectiveness of the onboarding and support structures put in place throughout the project.

Capacity Building and Leadership Development

The role of trainers was equally significant. Their commitment to guiding participants and delivering training sessions contributed to the overall success of the fellowship. Notably, one of the trainers, Sarah Monday, facilitated a session for the first time, demonstrating the programme’s role in building not just contributors, but also future trainers and community leaders.

Challenges and Lessons Learned

While the project recorded strong outcomes, it was not without challenges. Identifying notable and well-sourced topics initially proved demanding. But as the project progressed, the process became more efficient through structured research.

Exceeding Expectations

One of the highlights of the fellowship is that we exceeded its initial target of 30 articles and items created or improved, demonstrating both the commitment of contributors and the effectiveness of the programme design

Personal Reflection

This fellowship helped me grow personally, especially in how I organise and manage projects. I spent a lot of time conducting in-depth research to identify notable topics and compiled and tracked everything participants contributed throughout the programme. This required me to stay organised, pay attention to details, and be consistent with follow-ups. I also learned how to adapt, solve problems, and communicate more clearly with the team. Overall, it made me more confident in leading and coordinating community activities, and I now have a better approach to handling similar projects in the future.

Conclusion

At its core, the EmpowerHer Fellowship has contributed to strengthening representation on Wikimedia platforms while building a more inclusive and skilled contributor community.



Reflecting on the experience, this project has been both impactful and rewarding. It has reinforced the importance of intentional efforts in closing knowledge gaps and amplifying underrepresented voices.

The progress made through this fellowship underscores a simple but powerful reality: African women deserve to be visible, documented, and celebrated.

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