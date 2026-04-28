Attention All Dagbani Writers, Dreamers, And Knowledge Keepers!

De-stubbing stub articles on Dagbani Wikipedia.jpg

Let me ask you something.

When was the last time you saw your mother tongue shining on the internet? Not just spoken at home. Not just whispered in prayers. Not just used in small WhatsApp groups where people send voice notes because they can’t type it properly. But actually standing tall on one of the biggest websites in the world?

Yeah. I thought so.

That changes NOW.

The Dagbani Wikipedia Version 1.0 2026 De-stubbing Contest is HERE.

Here’s the real deal. Right now, Dagbani Wikipedia has too many short, sad, lonely little articles. We call them “stubs.” They are like skeletons with no meat on them. A title. One weak sentence. Maybe two. Then nothing.

That is not who we are. Dagbani is rich. Dagbani is deep. Dagbani has proverbs that take three minutes to explain. So why should our Wikipedia look like an empty classroom on a Friday afternoon?

Your mission? Pick one stub. Just one. Feed it. Fatten it up. Add real sources. Add structure. Add examples. Add life. Turn that weak little page into a real article that your grandmother would be proud to read out loud.

Why should you care? Let me give you three reasons.

First, because ten years from now, your children and their children should be able to search “Dagbani history” or “Dagbani chiefs” or “how to prepare Zamban” and find something solid, not a digital graveyard.

Second, because if we don’t write our own stories, someone else will try. Or worse, no one will. And silence is the real enemy of a language.

Third, because it’s actually fun to see your name on Wikipedia. Don’t lie. You know you want that little dopamine hit when you see your edit live.

No experience? No problem. Don’t panic.

We were all beginners once. We will hold your hand. Simple guides are waiting for you. You will learn how to edit, how to find reliable sources, and how to structure an article like a pro. By the end of this contest, you will walk away with new digital skills and serious bragging rights in your family and community.

The clock is ticking loudly.

Registration is open right now, but it won’t last forever. Once the closing date hits, the doors close. No late entries. No crying. So do not sit on this. Click that link today. Fill out the short form. Show up for your language.

Let’s make Dagbani Wikipedia something the entire world cannot ignore. Something that makes Northern Ghana proud. Something that proves our language belongs exactly where English, French, and Swahili live.

Register here: Link

Closing date: 29th April 2026

Tag a friend who loves Dagbani. Tag someone who needs to see this. Share this post until your fingers hurt. Let’s get loud.

Let’s build.

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