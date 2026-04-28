Five topics to explore Ukraine and contribute to Wikipedia

The end of Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month 2026 is near, but it’s not too late to join and write an article about interesting Ukrainian phenomena! Here are five ideas to inspire your editing.

U Are the Universe

“A Ukrainian astronaut, during a mission for a nuclear waste disposal company, discovers that Earth has exploded. He believes he is the last person alive until he receives a transmission from a French astronaut near Saturn, and decides to travel to meet her”.

This is the synopsis of one of the most anticipated Ukrainian-Belgian films of 2024, U Are the Universe — a science fiction romance written and directed by Pavlo Ostrikov in his feature debut. The film premiered on 7 September 2024 at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released in Ukrainian cinemas on 20 November 2025.

“In the guise of a space fantasy, U Are the Universe is all about love found in the depths of desolation … It’s this universality of emotions that makes the film resonate and sets it apart from the typical, larger-than-life sci-fi adventures. … It is never sentimental but steadily turns affecting with the finale packing in a deeply poignant punch.” — Namrata Joshi, The New Indian Express.

The article is currently available in only eight languages—so don’t miss your chance: watch the film and translate the Wikipedia article into your language!

Cultural impact of the Chornobyl disaster

Forty years ago, one of the greatest disasters in human history occurred—the tragedy at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The catastrophe reshaped not only Ukrainian culture, but also media around the world.

There is an entire article dedicated to the cultural impact of the Chornobyl disaster, exploring how it has been represented across different forms of media and how it has shaped public perception. It covers everything from films that reference or are directly about Chornobyl to video games, such as the popular S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.

This year marks the anniversary of the catastrophe, so translating the article into your language is a great contribution to the memorialisation of the impact of the Chornobyl disaster.

For now, the article exists only in Ukrainian, English and Korean languages.

“A Duckling Swims in the Tisza”

“A Duckling Swims in the Tisza” is a Lemko folk song that became well-known in the 21st century Ukraine due to its frequent use as a requiem for protestors killed during the 2013-2014 Euromaidan, the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

In traditional versions of the song, the lyrics follow the life and death of a young woman who refuses to marry a man she does not love, going against her mother’s wishes. During the 1940s, the lyrics were substantially reworked by the Transcarpathian writer Vasyl Grendzha-Donsky to tell the story of a soldier preparing to go to war. In most versions of the lyrics, the titular duckling crossing the river represents death and passage to the afterlife.

In January 2014, a 2002 recording of “A Duckling Swims in the Tisza” by Pikkardiyska Tertsiya was used during the funeral of Belarusian Euromaidan activist Mykhailo Zhyznevskyi, who had previously shared with friends that the song was among his favourites. The song’s lyrics and meaning have led to it being frequently used in memorials for killed protestors in the Euromaidan, the Revolution of Dignity, and the Russo-Ukrainian War, with it being called the “unofficial anthem” for fallen protestors and soldiers.

For now, the article is available only in nine languages on Wikipedia.

Boychukism

Boychukism is a cultural and artistic phenomenon in the history of Ukrainian art of 1910–1930s, distinguished by its artistic monumental-synthetic style.

Boichukism was not only monumental art, but a comprehensive movement that influenced the development of poster art, graphics, and ceramics. It emerged as an ideological current which, even under prohibition and the threat of destruction, laid the foundations for a Ukrainian artistic revival.

Its aesthetic combined Byzantine and Renaissance heritage with Ukrainian folk traditions and iconography, situating Ukrainian art within a broader European context. At the same time, the Boichukists sought to create a new national artistic style capable of speaking in a modern visual language.

The article is available in fifteen languages — most of them are short, but you can change that!

Tiger Trappers

Looking for a catching novel about a struggle of man with the world of darkness? Tiger Trappers by Ivan Bahriany is a perfect option both for reading and translating during UCDM.

The work is based on autobiographical events: the expulsion of Bahriany to the Far East, in the Gulag. Having escaped from the NKVD escort that transported Gulag prisoners sentenced to their deaths in Siberia, Bahriany lived in the Taiga for almost two years. The novel’s main character, Hryhoriy Mnohohrishnyy, absorbed many of the author’s character traits.

Bahriany composed the work in 14 days while hiding from the Gestapo in Morshyn, in German-occupied Western Ukraine, basing it on his own bitter experience.

“This eloquent and exciting adventure story is an equally exciting pursuit of political freedom. It is a novel of chivalry and valor, unexpected wild themes in our grubby fiction.” — wrote an American literary critic Walter Gavighurst in his review entitled “A Touching Story of Political Exile” for the New York Herald Tribune of February 10, 1957.

The article about the book is available only in 7 languages. Maybe the next will be yours?

Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month ends on April 30 at 23:59 — so don’t miss your chance to contribute and help spread knowledge about Ukraine on Wikipedia!

How to participate: http://ucdm.wikimedia.org.ua

#UkraineEverywhere #UCDMonth #UEWikipedia

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