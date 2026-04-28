Take part in the Wiki Loves Earth 2026!🌍🌳

Wiki Loves Earth is an annual international photography competition celebrating natural heritage worldwide. Participants capture stunning images of local nature in their countries and upload them to Wikimedia Commons. Each participating country hosts its own competition, organized by local teams.

⏳ When?

Hooraay — WLE is officially starting in a few days! It will take place from May 1st to July 31st, 2026. Local organizers have the flexibility to choose their contest dates within this international timeframe.

How can you participate this year?

As an organizer: If you’re already a local organizer or interested in hosting a contest in your country, check out our detailed guidelines for local teams, add your country to the list of participants, and start preparing!



If you’re already a local organizer or interested in hosting a contest in your country, check out our detailed guidelines for local teams, add your country to the list of participants, and start preparing! As a participant: Eager to showcase your images or videos? Review the contest rules, check your country’s timeline, prepare your submissions, and get ready to submit them!



Eager to showcase your images or videos? Review the contest rules, check your country’s timeline, prepare your submissions, and get ready to submit them! As a volunteer: If you are interested in volunteering for the contest this year as a regional ambassador, translator, or communication specialist, cooperating with the International organizing team, please text us at wle-team@wikimedia.org.ua with your ideas.

In addition to the main nomination, we also launched the special categories for this year — “Human Rights and Environment” and “Video”. We encourage you to take part and submit your entries for these categories as well.

📌 Want to learn more? Visit our main page!

💬 Have questions? Contact the international team at wle-team@wikimedia.org.ua.

Start planning your participation now and bring your unique perspective to protecting and celebrating our planet’s heritage!

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