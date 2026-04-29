My Journey as an AWA EmpowerHer Fellow: Taking on Leadership and Making an Impact

Being an AWA Fellow has been a defining phase in my life.

The African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) EmpowerHer Project is a fellowship supported by Code for Africa (CfA) in partnership with the European Partnership for Democracy (EPD). It brought together four female African Wikipedians-in-Residence under AWA to support experienced Wikimedians in closing the gender gap and increasing the visibility of African women on Wikipedia and Wikidata.

I remember that while applying for this fellowship, I wrote: “If I can learn so much as a participant, I will definitely learn more as a fellow.”And looking back now, that became my reality.

Those weeks were filled with learning, stepping out of my comfort zone, thinking on my feet, and taking responsibility for others. I intentionally supported each participant who showed interest in the project, ensuring that both newbies and experienced editors stayed on track. I made a conscious effort to carry everyone along and create a sense of belonging.

I also deeply appreciate my participants. Their eagerness to learn and the energy they brought into every session gave me so much joy. Watching them contribute, ask questions, and stay committed became one of the most fulfilling parts of the journey for me.

The feedback I received meant a lot, and at some point I told myself, yes, this is it. You are doing a great job.

There were also challenges along the way. The network provider I had been using became frustrating at a critical time. Interestingly, the very day I received my acceptance email into the AWA EmpowerHer Fellowship was the day I decided to switch networks, and I made a decision not to let network issues stand in the way of this opportunity.

One of the biggest shifts for me was in communication. Before the fellowship, I expressed myself more through writing. I preferred being behind the keyboard. But during this journey, I grew into speaking more confidently. I facilitated sessions, and engaged in one-on-one mentorship with participants.

I also guided participants on the importance of using email as a professional communication tool. Through this, they became more familiar with Google Workspace by engaging with surveys, invitations, and structured communication that supported a more professional workflow.

Collaboration played a huge role in this experience. I worked with community leads like Michael Diala, and Ramatu Haliru for participant recruitment. I also collaborated with Blessing Ojewuyi to facilitate training sessions, and her support remained consistent and invaluable throughout.

This journey would not have been as smooth without the constant support of our community coordinator, Bukola James. Her responsiveness, attention to detail, and commitment to ensuring all fellows succeeded made a key difference.

One of my personal goals was to recruit new participants, especially women, and I am proud to say that this goal was achieved.Out of the 22 participants who joined the project, 12 were newbies, marking a significant step in expanding the community.

A total of 52 contributions were made, including 20 improved Wikipedia articles and the creation of 32 new Wikidata items. These efforts focused on documenting notable African women from Cameroon, Somalia, and Sudan, thereby contributing to improved representation and recognition of their achievements.

Notable Examples of Created Items

Solange Swiri Tumasang : Cameroonian gender and child protection advocate and General Coordinator of the Network of Women-Led CSOs in Cameroon (NEWOLEC).

: Cameroonian gender and child protection advocate and General Coordinator of the Network of Women-Led CSOs in Cameroon (NEWOLEC). Arrey-Echi Agbor-Ndakaw : Recipient of multiple recognitions, including the Cell 101 International Advocate of the Year (2019), World Pulse Spirit Award (Encourager Category, 2020), and Deaf Women Breaking Barriers Award (2021). She was also named a WILD (Women in Leadership & Disability) Woman.

: Recipient of multiple recognitions, including the Cell 101 International Advocate of the Year (2019), World Pulse Spirit Award (Encourager Category, 2020), and Deaf Women Breaking Barriers Award (2021). She was also named a WILD (Women in Leadership & Disability) Woman. Halima Farah Godane: Founder of the Somali Women Solidarity Organization (SWSO).

More details are available on the event page to explore the full impact of the project.

This fellowship has helped me grow, take on leadership, and become more confident in my abilities.

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