Wikidata Community Summit 2026 @ COSCUP Call for Proposals

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COSCUP is the biggest open source annual conference in Taiwan, hosted by and for all the open source community in Taiwan, which the Wikidata Taiwan community has also been participating in with OpenStreetMap Taiwan since 2019; co-hosting a conference track, Wikidata Taiwan and OpenStreetMap Taiwan aim to improve and provide an opportunity for community members to meet new people who share their intetest in Wikidata, Open Data, Linked Data, GIS, and OpenStreetMap.

After discussions with the community, in 2026, the conference track will be renamed to “State of the Map Taiwan 2026/ Wikidata Community Summit 2026” to better reflect the importance of the event. Through the platform provided by COSCUP, we wish to improve the effect of our efforts in bringing in people from different lines of work and encourage cross-community cooperation in the upcoming years.

The Wikidata Community Summit hereby calls for proposals on the following topics: Wikidata, Wikibase, Open Data, and Linked Data. If you have anything to say or ideas you want to share or explore, either a presentation, talk, or workshop, as long as it is related to the topics, we would love to hear your stories. The CFP will end at 2026 May 9th. (AoE). You may submit in any language you are comfortable with. However, we strongly encourage all speakers to try to join us in person; the event must grow! Sorry, the news is a little bit late, so you might want to hurry up, or else you will need to wait for another year.

More info on the event, please check the Event Page, COSCUP 2026, or contact the Wikidata Taiwan Community.

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