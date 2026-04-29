Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 8

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on April 10. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Highlights
- Annual Planning: The Wikimedia Foundation published the draft Annual Plan for the coming fiscal year (2026–2027) which will focus on four main goals that directly respond to the external trends. The goals include increasing our reach, deepening engagement, protecting our projects and building speed and resilience to enable the change needed to respond to the internet being at an inflection point. Feedback welcome on the talk page and many other places.
- Global conversation: A global conversation about the Wikimedia Foundation Annual Plan will take place on May 7 at 5:00 PM UTC.
- Sustainable reuse of Wikimedia content: The Attribution API is now in beta. It makes it easier to credit Wikimedia content fairly wherever it is used. It provides all information required by the Wikimedia Attribution Framework in a single, well-structured and easy-to-use endpoint, simplifying attribution for off-wiki reuse. Share your feedback on the project talk page.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
See also newsletters: Wikimedia Apps · Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Readers · Research · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org
- Feedback on Article guidance: Experienced editors are invited to test the Article guidance feature. This tool helps less-experienced editors create structured, policy-compliant Wikipedia articles. Review the outlines and share your feedback on the project talk page. Check out the step-by-step and video instructions.
- Games Hub available on Android: The Games Hub is live in the Wikipedia app for Android. This new feature offers a space for users to find all available games in one place, explore archives, and get updates on new games. It currently includes Which Came First?, with more games coming soon.
- Update to Wikipedia app for iOS: A major update to the Wikipedia app for iOS has rolled out, redesigning the interface to align with Apple’s latest “Liquid Glass” visual design. Download the latest version and explore the update.
- Confirming email addresses: On several wikis, logged-in editors who haven’t confirmed their email addresses now see a banner encouraging them to do so. Confirming the email address helps users restore account access if they lose it and receive messages about their accounts. It also provides an easy option to communicate with other users off-wiki if they choose. As of early 2026, about 62.9% of all registered Wikimedia user accounts that have an email set had not confirmed it.
- Testing mobile web page previews: Mobile page previews experiment was launched on Arabic, English, French, Italian, Polish, and Vietnamese Wikipedias. Page previews are pop-ups that show a thumbnail, a lead paragraph, and a link to the full article to improve content discovery. It is already available on desktop and in the apps.
- Account creation experiment: Account creation experiment is live on Hindi, Indonesian, Bengali, Thai, and Hebrew Wikipedia targeting 10% of logged-out mobile web users. It looks at whether adding a button to create accounts in the mobile web header boosts new registrations and increases mobile users contributing to the wikis.
- Experimenting with Hybrid Search on mobile apps: The Hybrid Search Phase 1 experiment on the Wikipedia Android app has concluded. It tested a combined keyword and meaning-based search methods to meet various information needs. The team is analyzing data and feedback, and will share insights and next steps soon.
- Latest experiments: See all live, upcoming, and completed experiments in Product & Technology. One upcoming experiment is testing a refreshed Explore Feed to make it easier for readers to discover interesting content and visit Wikipedia app more often.
- Wikifunctions: Wikifunctions crossed 4,000 functions, with subtracting two complex numbers as the 4,000th function. Also, Abstract Wikipedia reached 1,000 articles. The article about the famous Indian Brahmin Chanakya marked this milestone.
- Reading lists now a beta feature: New accounts are now opted into Reading lists by default on all Wikipedia wikis. This brings the “Save pages” feature to the web, which has been popular in mobile apps. For users in the beta, a “Save page” (bookmark) button appears in the toolbar on every page. The watch/unwatch (star) option moves to the tools menu. The “Watchlist” button in the top navigation shifts to the user menu. A new “Saved pages” button takes its place. In June, the feature will be available to all users and a user preference will be added to choose between two sets of buttons: Watch + Watchlist or Save + Saved list. The other set will be in the tool and user menus.
- Structured Contents: Article Images and Lists now in Structured Contents payloads.
- Tech News: The latest highlights from Tech News weeks 16 and 17 include CodeMirror 6 being promoted out of beta on Tuesday, April 21. See also the 45 community submitted tasks that were resolved over the last two weeks.
Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support
See also blogs: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog · WikiLearn News · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events
- Wikimedia Research Fund submissions in review: The submission period for this year’s Wikimedia Research Fund is now closed. The technical and internal reviews of the proposals have begun.
- Events and conferences: Take a look at the different community events happening later this year: ESEAP Conference (May 15-17), WikiConference India (Sep 4-6), WikiConference North America (Sep 24-27), Language Diversity Conference (Oct 2 to 4), Queering Wiki (Oct 23-25), WikiArabia (Nov 6-8).
- Around the puzzle globe in the America region: More than 60 people joined America call to discuss the annual plan and the global trends impacting the movement. Participants came from across the region, and the audience included a mix of affiliates from LATAM, online contributors, and users with extended rights.
- Transparency Report: The Wikimedia Foundation published a transparency report covering July to December 2025.
Board and Board committee updates
See Wikimedia Foundation Board noticeboard · Affiliations Committee Newsletter
Board selection process: The Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees is reviewing and improving how it selects new members. The goal is to ensure that there is the right mix of expertise and community representation on the board. Join the conversation and share your ideas on the talk page.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters
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