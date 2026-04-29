WikiNgalam: Documenting Malang’s Traditional Performing Arts through the WikiSekal Project

As part of the ongoing WikiNgalam initiative by KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya, a new project called WikiSekal (Wiki Seni Lokal) was launched to document and celebrate Malang’s rich performing arts heritage. Funded by the Dana Wiki Wikimedia Indonesia, the project ran from March to April 2026 and focused on two iconic elements of Malang’s traditional arts: Tari Topeng Malangan and the intricate process of mask-making and painting.

WikiSekal aimed not only to capture the surface beauty of local arts but to dive deeper into the stories, processes, and human interactions behind them. Through on-site visits and hands-on workshops, participants documented real-life artistic practices on Wikimedia Commons while also learning how to create collective knowledge on Wikibooks, turning personal experiences into lasting digital resources.

Field Visits to Malang’s Art Studios

On Sunday, 29 March 2026, eight WikiSekal participants visited Sanggar Seni Topeng Asmorobangun. They received a comprehensive introduction to the sanggar’s history, the origins and narrative of Tari Bapang, the complete process of crafting Topeng Malangan, and a live demonstration of mask painting. Participants had the opportunity to try painting masks themselves, gaining first-hand insight into the techniques and cultural meanings behind every color and detail.

A week later, on Sunday, 5 April 2026, another group of eight participants visited Sanggar Tari Sekar Kedoya. There, they joined the sanggar members, including many young dancers, for an energetic practice session. They learned and performed several traditional and contemporary dances: Tari Gandrung Marsan, Tari Beskalan, Tari Topeng Malangan, as well as creative pieces such as Tari Semut and Tari Dongklak. The experience allowed participants to feel the rhythm and spirit of Malang’s living arts from within.

Later that same day, all participants from both visits gathered for a WikiLatih (training) session at Kopi Titik Koma Tidar. Fourteen enthusiastic members learned how to upload their documentation to Wikimedia Commons and how to transform their field experiences into structured Wikibooks articles. The training successfully bridged the gap between real-world artistic encounters and open knowledge contribution.

Project Impact in Numbers

During the project, Wiki Seni Lokal contributed:

Media Uploaded to Commons: 56

Articles on WikiBooks: 14

Total Participants: 14

Total Bytes Added: 32,881

Lessons Learned

One of the most memorable moments happened during the visit to Sanggar Seni Topeng Asmorobangun. Participants witnessed a live rehearsal for an upcoming performance, where young male and female dancers energetically practiced Tari Topeng Bapang Panji, accompanied directly by a group of senior gamelan musicians who have decades of experience. The powerful combination of youthful energy from the young dancers and the masterful playing of the older musicians created a deeply moving cross-generational scene that left everyone inspired.

Working on WikiSekal taught the team valuable lessons for future projects. As young students, we learned how to adapt and position ourselves respectfully when collaborating with senior artists who have decades of experience. We were also deeply inspired by the active involvement of children in the sanggar; seeing the younger generation enthusiastically learning traditional dances showed us how important it is to introduce local culture early so it continues to live and thrive rather than disappear.

WikiSekal proved once again that documenting local wisdom is not only about uploading photos and writing articles, but it is also about building meaningful connections between generations and turning those connections into open knowledge that anyone in the world can access and be inspired by.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation