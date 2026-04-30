Capacity Building: Beyond Article Writing Organizing Wikipedia in Your Language with Categories and Other Curation Tools

April 24th, 2026, the Igala Wikimedia Community hosted a capacity-building session titled “Beyond Article Writing Organizing Wikipedia in Your Language with Categories and Other Curation Tools.” The session marked an important step in deepening the community’s understanding of how to build not just content, but a well-structured and sustainable Wikipedia in Igala language.

It was more than just another training it was a chance for us to pause, learn, and grow together as a community. While many of us started our journey by writing articles, this session helped us understand that building Wikipedia goes beyond that. It’s also about how we organize and manage the knowledge we create.

We were excited to welcome Amir E. Aharoni as our trainer.

For us, this was a special moment. Amir has been part of our journey from the early days of building Igala Wikipedia on the Incubator. His guidance and encouragement helped us get started, especially when things felt new and a bit overwhelming.

Having him return to train us at this stage felt like coming full circle, seeing how far we’ve come and how much more we can still build.

Learning to Organize What We Create

During the session, we shifted our focus from just creating articles to organizing them better.

We learned about:

How categories help make content easier to find

Why structure matters for readers and contributors

Simple tools that help keep Wikipedia organized and useful

It was eye-opening for many participants. It made us realize that writing is just one part of the work keeping things well-arranged is just as important.

This session reminded us that we’re not just adding content we’re building something meaningful in our language.

For a growing community like ours, learning how to organize and sustain content is very important. It helps us create a Wikipedia that is not only rich in information but also easy to use and reliable.

Appreciation

We are truly grateful to Amir E. Aharoni for his continued support and for always showing up for language communities like ours. His impact on the Igala Wikimedia journey means a lot to us.

And to everyone who participated, thank you for your time, your questions, and your commitment to learning.

Looking Ahead

This is just one step in our journey. There is still so much to learn, build, and improve.

But one thing is clear we are growing together.

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