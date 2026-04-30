Celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary with a major community event in Azerbaijan

Group photo of the Azerbaijani Wikimedia community

On April 18, the Azerbaijani Wikimedia community marked Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary with a large-scale celebration, organized by the Azerbaijani Wikimedians User Group (from now on, “the user group”) with the support of Azersun Holding. The event brought together around 150 participants, including experienced Wikimedians, active contributors, volunteers, and invited guests. It highlighted Wikipedia’s global impact and also the growth and direction of the Azerbaijani Wikipedia community.

The program opened with a formal ceremony, including a moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs followed by the national anthem. Participants then watched a video showcasing the history and development of the Wikimedia movement in Azerbaijan. Opening remarks were delivered by representatives of the local community and the broader Wikimedia movement, including members of the Azerbaijani Wikimedians User Group and Azersun Holding, as well as a congratulatory video message from Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

A representative of the Wikimedia CEE Hub also took part in the event. Barbara Klen, Regional Coordinator of the Wikimedia CEE Hub, participated in panel discussions and engaged with community members, partners, and guests throughout the day. Following the event, she shared her reflections in a LinkedIn post, highlighting the growth of Azerbaijani Wikipedia, the increasing reach of Wikimedia content beyond the platform itself.

Barbara Klen giving speech

A key part of the event focused on recognizing community contributions. In total, 50 contributors were awarded for their work on Azerbaijani Wikipedia. Among them, 15 highly active editors were recognized for outstanding contributions, while 35 others were honored for supporting the growth of free knowledge in Azerbaijani language.

First panel discussion Second panel discussion

The event featured two thematic panel discussions that focused on both the long-term development of Wikipedia and the specific dynamics of content creation in the Azerbaijani-language edition. The first panel, titled “Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary and the future development of Azerbaijani Wikipedia”, was moderated by Aida Aslanova, Vice Chair of the user group’s board. It brought together Elgün Atalıyev, Chair of the Board of the user group; Barbara Klen, Regional Coordinator for Wikimedia CEE Hub; Məsud Mahmudov, Professor and Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Linguistics at the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics; and Elçin Əliyev, an Azerbaijani Wikipedia community member. The discussion addressed Wikipedia’s evolution over the past 25 years and highlighted priorities for the continued growth of Azerbaijani Wikipedia.

The second panel, “Characteristics of content creation in Azerbaijani Wikipedia”, was moderated by Elçin Əliyev and focused on the practical aspects of editing and content development. Speakers included Toğrul Rəhimli, board member of the user group; Arzu Rahim, Business Development Manager; Əkbər Əliyev, Assistant to the Chair of the Board for legal matters at the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan; and Qasım Vəliyev, Head of Intelligent Systems at Proxima Tech Solutions. The discussion explored editorial practices, legal considerations, and technological perspectives, highlighting both challenges and opportunities in strengthening high-quality content creation.

The event also included cultural elements, such as a live performance of the overture from the opera Koroghlu.

Participants during a coffee break at the event Participants viewing the photo exhibition showcasing Wikimedia activities in Azerbaijan

Throughout the day, participants networked, visited a photo exhibition dedicated to Wikimedia activities, and engaged in informal discussions during breaks. The atmosphere reflected a strong sense of community and shared purpose.

As Wikipedia enters its next chapter, the Azerbaijani Wikimedia community continues to develop as an integral part of the global movement. This anniversary event served as a celebration of past achievements and a moment to reinforce a collective commitment to expanding free knowledge, strengthening collaboration, and inspiring new contributors to join the movement. The Azerbaijani Wikimedians User Group will continue its efforts to implement initiatives that ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the movement in Azerbaijan.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation