Dagbani Wikimedians Embark on Enskinment Photo Walk at Choggu Naa’s Palace

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group undertook a purposeful photo walk to the Choggu Naa’s Palace in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana on 19th April 2026 to document the enskinement of Choggu Nyorinlana, an important traditional event within the Dagbon Kingdom. The activity was carefully organized as part of ongoing efforts to contribute meaningful visual content to the Wiki Loves Africa 2026 campaign while preserving valuable aspects of our cultural heritage.

Upon arrival, the atmosphere at the palace reflected the significance of the occasion. Community members, elders, and traditional authorities had gathered in their numbers, each playing a role in upholding customs that have been passed down through generations. The enskinment ceremony itself was conducted with dignity and adherence to tradition, symbolizing leadership, continuity, and the authority entrusted to the newly installed figure.



Volunteers of the group focused on capturing clear and respectful images that tell the story of the day. The lenses documented key moments of the enskinment process, highlighting the presence of chiefs, elders, and attendants, as well as the cultural symbols that define such ceremonies. Attention was given not only to the central event but also to the surrounding activities that give depth and meaning to the occasion.

The photo walk also captured vibrant displays of traditional music and dance that accompanied the ceremony. Performances of the Gonje brought a distinct rhythmic storytelling element, while Sapasini Waa, known as the warrior dance, showcased strength and historical identity. The Naɣ’begu dance and other cultural performances added color and movement, reflecting the richness of Dagbani traditions.

After the ceremony, volunteers returned to the user group office for an upload session. During this session, images captured from the photo walk were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons to ensure proper documentation and global accessibility.

To further strengthen coordination and accountability, a dedicated dashboard was created to track volunteers’ uploads. This made it easier to monitor contributions, measure participation, and ensure that all efforts were aligned with the goals of the campaign.

Through this activity, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group continues to play its role in documenting local knowledge and cultural practices. The combined effort of field documentation, structured uploads, and tracking of contributions strengthens the quality and visibility of outputs for the Wiki Loves Africa 2026 campaign while encouraging more members to actively participate in preserving and sharing our heritage.



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