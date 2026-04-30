Wikimedia Foundation Secured Government’s Commitment to User Safety, Privacy, and Content Integrity Ahead of Administrative Registration in Indonesia

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, the Wikimedia Foundation completed the Wikipedia app’s administrative registration process as an Electronic System Provider (PSE), applicable to online platforms operating in Indonesia. (We also intend to register the Wikipedia website with further assistance from Komdigi; the process was halted today due to a bug on the registration website.) The Foundation has been in discussions with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) since earlier this year to explain the unique Community-led model of content moderation on Wikimedia platforms and to raise its concerns regarding user privacy, editorial independence and preservation of the Wikimedia projects’ volunteer governed model.

In a constructive virtual meeting that took place between Komdigi and the Wikimedia Foundation on 23 April 2026, the Foundation discussed these concerns and its commitment towards knowledge integrity, privacy and security of Wikipedia editors. Komdigi, in turn, recognised the importance of these principles to maintain Wikimedia’s open knowledge projects and assured that the relevant framework was intended as an administrative formality. To further formalise its commitment, Komdigi has since shared a letter of assurance with the Wikimedia Foundation’s legal team confirming that the registration will not be a legal basis for content moderation or data disclosure that could undermine the Wikimedia community-led model.

Since 25 February 2026, volunteer editors in Indonesia have been denied access to their account resulting in their inability to contribute to Wikipedia and other knowledge platforms hosted by Wikimedia Foundation. As a result of the Foundation’s registration, Komdigi has assured restoration of access to the domain auth.wikimedia.org at the earliest, so that editors can resume their contributions.

What this means for contributors

The Foundation has carefully assessed the legal, technical, and community implications of this registration, especially how such a decision could affect the safety and sustainability of our contributors to the Wikimedia projects.



The registration will not have any additional impact on the Foundation’s existing legal review processes. The Foundation will continue to assess the validity of content takedown orders or data disclosure requests on a case by case basis in accordance with its established legal processes and applicable policies, and respond in line with international human rights norms. The Foundation remains committed to ensuring that every legal order we process is lawful, applicable to the Foundation, and is not an abuse of the legal process, and will continue providing assistance to Wikimedia’s good faith users.

To the Wikimedia affiliates and contributors in Indonesia

The Wikimedia Foundation is grateful for all the efforts by Wikimedia Indonesia and contributors of Wikimedia projects in Indonesia to continue raising awareness and public support for our projects and knowledge access in the country. Your efforts highlighted the value of a thriving community that is passionate about Wikimedia’s free knowledge projects and is committed to sharing Indonesia’s vast wealth of knowledge with the world.

The Foundation remains committed to supporting its volunteer contributors and users in Indonesia. We expect that the access to auth.wikimedia.org will be restored soon, and that the volunteer communities in Indonesia can continue to freely contribute to the Wikimedia projects.





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