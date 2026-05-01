The new Art+Feminism’s Wikidata Modules are here!

Since last year, we have turned our attention to Wikidata at Art+Feminism motivated by the idea that if data is the backbone of online knowledge, it should also be the backbone of our strategy. Structured data powers Wikipedia’s notoriety, fuels AI, and drives search results. So when it’s incomplete or biased, those knowledge gaps have a large scale impact in our work. However we understand that this pivot in the conversation can not be done without upskilling our editors and organizers community.

With that in mind we launched this month our own educational resources to enable us to work jointly at the intersection of gender equity, knowledge justice, and open data. These materials aim to strengthen your skills in contributing to Wikidata while keeping feminist perspectives on structured data at the forefront.

We held a launch session with Greta Suiter, the Manuscripts Archivist at Ohio University and a total pro Wikidata user who helped us to create and test these resources, to present it to our community. Now they are in the wild and we want to share them with all Wikimedians who want to join our mission! Organizers can use these modules for individual learning and to train their community at their own Art+Feminism event.

Organized in five modules that go from the relevance of editing on Wikidata to improve knowledge equity to practical tutorials that cover topics ranging from beginner to intermediate levels, they can be found on WikiCommons, Youtube and Art+Feminism website. We can find them in video format, narrated by Greta, or in slide decks for you to share, use, reuse and mix as a good Wikimedian would do. You can also help us to reach more communities by translating them!

And stay tuned: we have new modules coming soon about queries and curated lists of resources. And of course, more opportunities to edit together.

We hope you’ll enjoy it and join our campaign!

Talk to us in info@artandfeminism.org

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