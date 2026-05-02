Extending the Call for Proposals: New Formats Added for the Language Diversity Conference 2026 

Tochiprecious, CC By SA 4.0

We’re excited to share an update on the Call for Proposals for the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

To allow more time for submissions and broaden participation, we have extended the deadline to 15 May 2026.

Important Dates

Call for session proposal submission: Now open (submissions via Eventyay)

(submissions via Eventyay) Call for submissions ends: 15th May 2026

Review of submissions: Target date 30th May

Notification of acceptance or declination of submissions: Anticipated to be June

What’s New

In response to community feedback and to make the conference more inclusive and accessible, we are introducing two additional submission formats:

Pre-recorded presentations : Ideal for contributors who may not be able to attend live due to inability to secure scholarships or self-fund.

: Ideal for contributors who may not be able to attend live due to inability to secure scholarships or self-fund. Poster presentations: A flexible format for sharing projects, ideas, research, and community initiatives in a visual and discussion-friendly way.

These formats are designed to ensure that more voices can participate meaningfully.

Why the Extension?

We recognise that participation is shaped by available support, with a limited number of scholarships (35 international and 19 local); not all contributors may be able to self-fund attendance, and we want to ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to prepare and submit strong proposals. Extending the deadline also allows us to reach more communities across regions.

If you’ve been considering submitting, now is the time. We encourage you to take advantage of the extended deadline and the new formats to share your work.

You can submit your proposal in English, French or Spanish. The Programming Team will review all submissions after the call closes and will communicate outcomes via email to all applicants.

Note: By submitting a proposal, you agree that:

Your proposal’s abstract and any associated slides or materials will be released under the Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike Licence 4.0 ; and

; and If accepted, your session may be broadcast and/or recorded and made available in audio and/or visual form under the same licence.

Get Involved

👉 New deadline: 15 May 2026 – submissions via Eventyay

We look forward to your submissions and to building a rich, diverse, and engaging programme together.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation